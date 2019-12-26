Robert Pattinson to join Marvel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Here’s the truth

Highest-Grossing Movies: 10 Motion pictures That Made It Previous The $1 Billion Mark













The Batman and Tenet film star Robert Pattinson was rumored to star in Marvel’s forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three. Director James Gunn has now lastly addressed these rumors and put everybody comfortable.

Robert Pattinson as BatmanBossLogic (@Bosslogic/Twitter)

There have been a number of speculations from the final couple of days that Robert Pattinson, who is ready to star as Bruce Wayne in DCEU’s The Batman film, is reportedly going to affix the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rumor additional contended that Pattinson will begin his Marvel journey by starring in Chris Pratt starrer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three director James Gunn, who can be taking pictures DC Comics’ The Suicide Squad, has now dismissed all such speculations surrounding Robert Pattinson’s affiliation along with his upcoming MCU film.

James Gunn addressed the rumor on Instagram after one follower commented to a publish with a query, “There are rumors floating around that you wanted Robert Pattinson for a role in GotG but he eventually declined. Is it true?”

For this, James Gunn merely acknowledged:

“No, it’s not definitely not.”

So, it seems to be like Twilight film star and Kristen Stewart’s former boyfriend goes to stay with DC Comics in the meanwhile and all of the studies of him starring within the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three are nothing however mere speculations by the followers.

GamoraGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Official Instagram (guardiansofthegalaxy)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three manufacturing replace:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three film was speculated to launch earlier than Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Residence however after James Gunn was fired over decade-old tweets, the manufacturing of the film was stopped by Disney and Marvel Studios.

After James Gunn was employed once more by the studios, the manufacturing of the film was supposed to start this yr solely however Gunn just lately talked in regards to the film’s manufacturing element.

Whereas James Gunn already has a script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three, he revealed that filming of the film will not begin for a while. On Instagram, he replied, “Won’t start filming for a year or so.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three will characteristic a lot of the solid from the earlier two films and as per Avengers: Endgame film’s finish, Guardians three will observe the story of how Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord will exit within the unknown house in seek for Gamora. There are speculations that Chris Hemsworth may also reprise his function as Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three film.