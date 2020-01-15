Robert Pattinson wants to push Batman to his absolute limits

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Battinson is able to get loopy.

The newest actor to step into the cape and cowl of Bruce Wayne, Robert Pattinson, stated in a current interview that he is eager to take the character to some fairly darkish locations in Matt Reeves’ upcoming flick The Batman, and he is fairly positive his director has his again (Empire Journal through Heroic Hollywood)

In case you are not conscious, Pattinson has spent the final a number of years since starring within the YA Twilight franchise proving that he is not solely a critical actor, however maybe top-of-the-line of his era. Intense turns within the 2017 crime thriller Good Time, the 2018 sci-fi drama Excessive Life, and most not too long ago the psychological horror flick The Lighthouse (reverse the good Willem Dafoe) have illustrated that Pattinson is greater than able to pulling off heavy, demanding roles, and his remarks concerning his strategy to taking part in the Darkish Knight recommend that it is a job he is eager to convey each little bit of these formidable appearing chops to. The one actual restrict, as far as he is involved, is the truth that the movie will likely be rated PG-13.

“The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating,” Pattinson advised Empire. “As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff. In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go, and I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part.”

