Robert Roode Comments On WWE Return After Suspension For Wellness Policy Violation

Robert Roode popped soiled on a WWE Wellness Coverage take a look at and he was suspended for 30 days. That point away from WWE ended final night time.

Click on right here for our full WWE SmackDown outcomes.

Roode was very completely satisfied to be again on WWE tv. After sitting residence for 30 days he tweeted out: “Absolutely…” in response to WWE tweeting about his return. We are able to solely assume the second a part of Roode’s tweet is “Glorious.”

Dolph Ziggler was additionally very completely satisfied to have Robert Roode again in King Corbin’s court docket with him. The Present Off tweeted out: “Hell yeah! You’re back, bro!”

We’ll must see what the subsequent section is for Roode in WWE. He made his return throughout the proper time to get in on the Royal Rumble construct.