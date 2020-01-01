Robot markers are saving motorists from hundreds of hours of disruption

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline

A whole bunch of hours of disruption on England’s busiest roads are being averted because of a robotic, it has been claimed.

The machine – the WJ Robotic PreMarker – marks out the place white strains want portray on motorways and main A-roads a lot faster than people, in response to Highways England.

It not too long ago pre-marked eight miles of the M6 in Staffordshire in simply 4 hours whereas it might usually take two engineers greater than every week to finish the identical job, the government-owned firm mentioned.

From marking out strains to shaping arrows: What the WJ Robotic PreMarker can do The PreMarker robotic weighs simply 18kg The PreMarker is an simply transportable machine weighing solely 18kg and suits within the boot of a automobile or van. It’s fully autonomous and makes use of GNSS (World Navigation Satellite tv for pc System) for its navigation. The robotic can mark out centre strains, and automobile park bays. Through a USB, it could additionally mark out every other form equivalent to arrows, lettering, hatching, numbers and even logos.

The robotic has additionally been deployed on Britain’s greatest street improve – the £1.5 billion A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme.

Different initiatives the place the expertise has been used embrace:

Three miles of arduous shoulder on the M4 in Berkshire, saving 27 hours of working time;

F ive miles of the M6 in Warwickshire, saving 77 hours;

T wo miles of the M1 in Leicestershire, saving six hours.

Marking out the place white strains want portray on new and resurfaced roads normally entails calculating positions and strolling a number of miles to spray or chalk strains.

Along with saving man-hours, Highways England mentioned the robotic additionally gives a security profit by lowering the time street employees are uncovered to danger of an accident on carriageways.

Round 250 automobiles are illegally pushed into roadworks each month, in response to figures supplied by the agency.

Julian Lamb, development director on the A14 scheme, mentioned: ‘We’re all the time taking a look at progressive new methods of working which might help street customers and make our initiatives extra environment friendly whereas supporting improved engineering.

‘With security our high precedence, the time financial savings the robotic can present – coupled with eradicating our operatives from a doubtlessly hazardous state of affairs – make it an important resolution.’

Specialist contractor WJ, which adopted the expertise, has invested in a second robotic to finish extra of its work.

WJ Group managing director Wayne Johnston mentioned: ‘I’m captivated with altering the best way we work on this trade and the WJ Robotic PreMarker represents an actual step change.’

Along with saving man-hours, Highways England mentioned the robotic additionally gives a security profit by lowering the time street employees are uncovered to danger of an accident on carriageways. (Above, extra typical roadworks – with a lane closed)