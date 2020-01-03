Rochdale v Newcastle: How to watch the FA Cup on TV and live stream

Newcastle journey to face Rochdale within the opening FA Cup third spherical conflict of the weekend.

The Magpies haven’t made it past the fourth spherical of the enduring event since 2006 however will hope to keep away from a possible banana pores and skin on Saturday to achieve that stage once more.

Rochdale are struggling in League One – they sit in 18th place – however will hope to tighten up at Scotland for the arrival of Premier League opposition.

What time is Rochdale v Newcastle?

Rochdale v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 4th January 2020.

The right way to watch Rochdale v Newcastle on TV and reside stream

The sport might be proven reside on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

Steve Bruce will see the FA Cup as an actual probability to win over supporters of his hometown membership, and can deal with this sport with the respect his predecessors might not have afforded it.

A number of accidents on the weekend might prohibit his choices, however the Magpies ought to nonetheless get the job performed in cosy style.

Prediction: Rochdale 1-Three Newcastle