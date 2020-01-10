Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper says presenter was “supportive” of Love Island casting

The Love Island 2020 contestants have lastly been confirmed, with 12 singletons heading into the villa this Sunday.

For some contestants it may be nerve-wracking revealing to their household what they’ve signed up for, with the present recognized for its raunchy moments.

However for Sophie Piper – who’s the youthful sister of The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes – it couldn’t have been simpler.

The 21-year-old informed HEARALPUBLICIST her older sister was happy with choice.

When requested what Rochelle needed to say about her happening the present, she gushed: “She’s supportive of me. She just said, ‘To be yourself, it’ll be a good opportunity for you, a great experience and hopefully you will bring home a boyfriend’.”

Love Island 2020 confirmed forged – meet the 12 singletons in search of love

You’d suppose Rochelle may need set her youthful sister up with a few of her celeb buddies, nonetheless, Sophie says it’s been simply as tough to seek out the best man.

“We actually had a sit down [conversation] about this. I was like, ‘Is there anyone that you can introduce me to?’, and she was like, ‘I actually don’t have any potential suitors for you.’ I’m sure if she did, she would introduce them,” she defined.

Final month, Love Island host Caroline Flack stepped down from presenting the winter collection, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

On the time, Rochelle, 31, was tipped to exchange her, earlier than Laura Whitmore was introduced as the brand new host.

Sophie Piper’s sister, Rochelle Humes (Getty, KB)

Addressing the rumours, Sophie admitted she did have a clumsy dialog along with her sister.

“I saw her name in the mix and she was like, ‘Oh my God don’t worry I’m not doing it!’ I was like, ‘Imagine you would meet my man there and then on the spot,’ but no it was all fine in the end,” she stated.

In addition to having a celeb sister, Sophie additionally went to highschool with collection three winner Kem Cetinay.

So, has she requested him for any suggestions?

“I didn’t,” she stated.

“I’ve been trying to keep it on the hush. My lips have been sealed to everyone, so yeah I should have really, but I’m sure I’ll speak to him when I get out.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2