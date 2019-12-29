Rock beats Knighthawks in Rochester

The Toronto Rock was strong once more on each ends of the ground in Rochester on Saturday night time.

One other good efficiency by goaltender Nick Rose and 4 objectives every by Rob Hellyer and Dan Craig paced the Rock (2-1) to a 14-11 win over the Rochester Knighthawks at Blue Cross Enviornment.

Rose made 40 saves within the win and was helped by his defence, which made certain a number of of these pictures harmlessly landed on the brand of his uniform or at his ft. The Knighthawks scored eight objectives within the second half however Toronto was properly in management for a lot of that point.

Now in his ninth NLL season, all with Toronto, Hellyer continues to be a workhorse on the offensive finish and his three objectives within the first half together with a vital shorthanded marker within the second quarter, turned the sport solidly in Toronto’s favor.

“Early on, Robbie was the only one going to the front,” Rock head coach Matt Sawyer stated. “Whenever we need Robbie, we can count on him.”

Craig, who was tied with Tom Schreiber for the group’s scoring lead with 9 factors after two video games, additionally added an help.

It was the primary sport for the Rock towards the brand new Knighthawks franchise which changed the longtime group that left to grow to be the Halifax Thunderbirds. Hellyer scored twice within the opening quarter together with the sport’s first purpose, beating former Rock goaltender Steve Fryer. Dan Dawson additionally scored within the opener as Toronto took a Three-2 lead.

Pat Saunders and Cory Highfield scored for the house facet within the first and former Rock ahead Phil Caputo tied the sport briefly to start out the second. However Hellyer’s shorthanded marker together with objectives by Zach Manns and Schreiber put Toronto up 6-Three at halftime.

Hellyer scored his fourth to open the third quarter which featured runs by either side. Craig (which obtained credit score for an own-goal by Thomas Whitty) and Schreiber gave the Rock a 9-Three cushion. After Curtis Knight and yet one more former Rock participant Turner Evans scored seconds aside to deliver the Knighthawks again, the Rock went on one other Three-Zero run with Craig scoring twice and Manns getting his second in a span of 53 seconds.

Shawn Evans, one of many NLL’s premier gamers, scored 3 times within the last 20 minutes. Turner Evans accomplished a hat trick and Holden Cattoni added yet another for the house facet. Craig’s fourth and an empty-net marker by Challen Rogers sealed the win for Toronto.

Ahead Reid Reinholdt, who missed all the 2018-19 season with an damage, returned to the Toronto lineup and registered one help.

The 2 groups will meet once more on Jan. 11 at Scotiabank Enviornment.