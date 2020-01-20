Rock Canyon secures 45-39 win against ThunderRidge

ThunderRidge couldn’t overcome Rock Canyon in 45-39 loss on Friday.

Rock Canyon was paced in scoring by Jalen Ashley who scored 13 factors whereas additionally amassing seven rebounds and one help. Nick Fallin had a great evening, recording 11 factors, three rebounds and 4 assists.

ThunderRidge was lead in scoring by Nolan Marold who accounted for eight factors. Colton Sanders and Tommy Crawford additionally had productive video games contributing seven factors every.

Of their subsequent video games, ThunderRidge will keep residence and play Regis Jesuit, whereas Rock Canyon will journey to play Regis Jesuit.

