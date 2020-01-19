Rock falls to Buffalo

The Toronto Rock have been on the brief finish of a very good defensive battle in Buffalo.

Chris Cloutier scored with 5:29 left to provide the Buffalo Bandits a 10-Eight win at Key Financial institution Middle on Saturday. Buffalo’s protection and goaltender Matt Vinc made issues troublesome for Toronto’s forwards all night.

The Rock took a Three-1 lead after one quarter. Rob Hellyer opened the scoring and added his second in direction of the tip of the interval. Challen Rogers scored going airborne in entrance of the online. Chase Fraser opened the scoring for Buffalo. The early testiness of the sport resulted in an early scrap between Rock defender Mitch Gustavsen and Buffalo’s Brent Noseworthy, who bought ejected for instigating.

The Bandits then scored 5 straight within the second to take management. Two got here from Josh Byrne. Fraser added his second. Corey Small and Nick Weiss additionally scored in that run. Hellyer scored twice to maintain Toronto shut however Fraser’s third despatched Buffalo to halftime with a 7-5 lead.

The Rock got a five-minute energy play early within the third however have been unable to do something to actually hassle Vinc. The Bandits have been awarded a penalty shot halfway by the interval and Byrne put a very good transfer on Rock goaltender Nick Rose. Dan Dawson answered, scoring off an ideal move from Dan Craig to maintain Toronto inside two heading to the ultimate 15.

Rogers scored early within the fourth. A couple of minutes later, Hellyer scored his fifth from lengthy vary to tie the sport. However after Cloutier’s aim, they have been unable to mount any additional menace.

Matt Gilray scored into an empty internet to complete the scoring.

The Rock (Three-2) get every week off earlier than internet hosting the Halifax Thunderbirds on Jan. 31. The Thunderbirds remained undefeated in 5 video games defeating the San Diego Seals Eight-5 earlier within the day.