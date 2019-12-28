Rock returns with more confident offence

After having fun with a while off for Christmas, the Toronto Rock return to motion in Rochester on Saturday.

The Rock (1-1) face the brand new Rochester Knighthawks at Blue Cross Enviornment (7 p.m.) coming off a 13-6 win towards the San Diego Seals on Dec. 14.

And whereas the discuss after that victory was the defence and the efficiency of goaltender Nick Rose, the offence additionally confirmed marked enchancment from a season-opening loss to the New England Black Wolves.

“We were a little more committed to get to the net,” Rock head coach Matt Sawyer stated.

“The guys started to get some confidence and were feeling good about themselves.”

Main the best way for Toronto have been Dan Dawson and Tom Schreiber, who scored three targets every and Dan Craig, who has a purpose and 6 assists.

Getting a greater effort from the fellows up entrance was crucial.

“In this league you have to have a short memory and we answered the bell,” Dawson stated.

“We showed a lot of character realizing that if we put an honest effort with some execution, we’ll have a chance to win every night.”

Craig and Schreiber at the moment lead Toronto in scoring with 9 factors every.

Subsequent up is the Knighthawks franchise that changed the workforce that’s now based mostly in Halifax. They travelled to the east coast final Saturday to face the Thunderbirds and confirmed enchancment from a season-opening 14-Four loss to the Georgia Swarm. Sadly a poor third quarter through which Halifax scored 5 consecutive targets was Rochester’s undoing in a 14-12 loss.

“Mental lapses hurt us in the third,” defender Jay Thorimbert stated. “Maybe we were riding high because we were leading at halftime.”

“We will take those as learning lessons as a new group and go from there.”

Rock followers will see a number of acquainted faces within the new Knighthawks gear together with Thorimbert, who towards Halifax turned the NLL’s all-time chief in faceoff wins, sitting at the moment with 2,472.

Dan Lintner, chosen from the Rock within the NLL Growth Draft, at the moment leads the workforce with three factors whereas Phil Caputo has two.