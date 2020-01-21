Rocker Ozzy Osbourne announces Parkinson’s diagnosis

NEW YORK — Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says that he’s been recognized with Parkinson’s illness, a nervous system dysfunction that impacts motion.

The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the steel band Black Sabbath mentioned throughout an interview on “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday that the analysis got here after a fall final yr.

Osbourne needed to cancel tour dates final yr because of well being troubles. Osbourne mentioned he actually desires to get properly and get again to performing as a result of he misses his followers.

His spouse, Sharon Osbourne, informed GMA that the analysis “was not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination,” however he had good days and unhealthy days.

Osbourne and his household, together with his kids and spouse, have been the celebrities of their very own actuality present referred to as “The Osbournes.”