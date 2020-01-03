Rocket attack on Baghdad airport kills at least seven

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com and Related Press

Printed: 20:20 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:23 EST, 2 January 2020

A minimum of seven individuals have been killed in a rocket assault on the Baghdad airport, together with high-level pro-Iran militiamen linked to the current assault on the U.S. embassy.

An official with the Iran-backed group referred to as the Well-liked Mobilization Forces blaming america for the late-night assault on a aircraft carrying PMF leaders.

The official mentioned the useless included its airport protocol officer, figuring out him as Mohammed Reda.

A safety official confirmed that seven individuals have been killed within the assault on the airport, describing it as an airstrike.

Social media pictures present burning wreckage in what has been described as an airstrike at Baghdad Worldwide Airport. Professional-Iran militia members have been amongst these killed

Earlier, Iraq’s Safety Media Cell, which releases data relating to Iraqi safety, mentioned Katyusha rockets landed close to the airport’s cargo corridor, killing a number of individuals and setting two automobiles on hearth.

It was not instantly clear who fired the missile or rockets or who was focused. There was no quick remark from the U.S.

The safety official mentioned the our bodies of these killed within the airport assault Friday have been burned and troublesome to establish. The official added that Reda might have been on the airport to select up a gaggle of “high-level” guests who had arrived from a neighboring nation. He declined to supply extra data.

The assault got here amid tensions with america after a New Yr’s Eve assault by Iran-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. The 2-day embassy assault which ended Wednesday prompted President Donald Trump to order about 750 U.S. troopers deployed to the Center East.

The breach on the embassy adopted U.S. airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The U.S. navy mentioned the strikes have been in retaliation for final week´s killing of an American contractor in a rocket assault on an Iraqi navy base that the U.S. blamed on the militia.

U.S. officers have steered they have been ready to have interaction in additional retaliatory assaults in Iraq.

The aftermath of the rocket assault is seen above

“The game has changed,” Protection Secretary Mark Esper mentioned Thursday, telling reporters that violent acts by Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq – together with the rocket assault on Dec. 27 that killed one American – will likely be met with U.S. navy power.

He mentioned the Iraqi authorities has fallen wanting its obligation to defend its American accomplice within the assault on the U.S. embassy.

The developments additionally signify a significant downturn in Iraq-U.S. relations that might additional undermine U.S. affect within the area and American troops in Iraq and weaken Washington´s hand in its stress marketing campaign in opposition to Iran.

Growing story, extra to observe.