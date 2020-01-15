Rocket League’s Lucky Lanterns Event Kicks Off the Lunar New Year With Tons of In-Game Goodies

Like many live-service video games, Rocket League is getting a brand new holiday-themed occasion, this time to have a good time the Lunar New 12 months. Dubbed “Lucky Lanterns,” this occasion provides objects impressed by the Lantern Pageant, a Chinese language celebration of the beginning of the lunisolar yr. Be looking out for Purple Envelopes after taking part in on-line matches, which will be redeemed for Lantern Pageant-themed objects like a Paper Dragon Topper, Fortune Wheels, and a handful of others. You’ll additionally achieve entry to a brand new stage known as Forbidden Temple Area. Fortunate Lanterns will kick off on all platforms beginning on January 20, 2020, and run till February 10, 2020 (ensure you redeem your Purple Envelopes earlier than they expire on February 13th). Purple Envelopes may also be used to realize entry to Golden Lanterns. These things comprise rewards from earlier Champion sequence (1-Three).

Right here’s a trailer for the Fortunate Lanterns occasion:

And you may get pleasure from some new screenshots displaying off a few of the occasion’s new objects, too:

The opposite new addition of observe is the Forbidden Temple Area, a brand new stage that options stunning Chinese language structure and different Lantern Pageant imagery.

Don’t neglect, Rocket League’s Rocket Move 5 is stay now, which supplies you the chance to earn in-game objects like decals, together with new blueprints, and Season 12 rewards. Blueprints have changed the sport’s outdated Crate system, giving gamers a extra clear have a look at what they’re getting earlier than they purchase.

This occasion continues Psyonix’s ongoing help for Rocket League. Practically each month, the sport has gotten at the very least some form of replace, whether or not it’s an enormous add-on that options plenty of content material, hotfixes, or limited-time seasonal occasions like Fortunate Lanterns. Since its launch in 2015, Rocket League has exploded in reputation, changing into one of the crucial well-liked live-service video games ever.

Be sure to verify in on January 20th to have a good time the Lunar New 12 months in Rocket League!

[Source: Psyonix]