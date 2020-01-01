News

Rockets down Nuggets 130-104

January 1, 2020
3 Min Read

HOUSTON — James Harden scored 35 factors after lacking the final sport with an harm to steer the Houston Rockets to a 130-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night time.

The Rockets have been again to full power after Harden missed his first sport of the season due to a sprained proper toe in a loss to New Orleans on Sunday. Clint Capela (bruised heel) and Russell Westbrook (load administration) additionally returned after sitting out on Sunday within the 127-112 defeat.

Houston pushed a small result in an enormous benefit with a 19-Three run to begin the fourth quarter. The Rockets have been up by 17 when Harden scored 5 fast factors, with a Three-pointer, to make it 118-96 with about Three half minutes left and finish his night time and that of most of Houston’s starters.

Nikola Jokic scored 21 factors for the Nuggets, who had a two-game successful streak snapped.

Westbrook had 28 factors for his 11th straight video games with 20 or extra factors, which is the longest streak by a Rockets participant moreover Harden since Yao Ming did it in 14 video games in a row in 2006.

The Nuggets used a 37-point third quarter to chop the result in three getting into the fourth, however the Rockets scored the primary 12 factors of the fourth to make it 104-89 with about 9 minutes left. Ben McLemore had two Three-pointers to energy that spurt.

Denver bought its first factors of the quarter on a Three by Torrey Craig after that. Houston then scored the following seven factors, capped by a Three from Harden to stretch the result in 111-92 halfway by the interval.

The Rockets have been up by 12 after a Three-pointer by Harden with about 7 minutes left within the third quarter. Jokic then scored 4 fast factors to chop the result in 78-70 halfway by the quarter.

Houston remained up by eight later within the third when Harden, who had six Three-pointers, made three free throws to push it to 86-75.

The Rockets had pushed the result in 10 with about Three minutes left within the third earlier than the Nuggets used an 11-Four run to chop the result in 92-89 getting into the fourth. Malik Beasley led the Nuggets in that stretch, scoring 5 factors capped by a Three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Paul Millsap had 13 factors and 9 rebounds in his return after lacking two video games with a bruised left knee. … Denver made eight of 25 Three-pointers. … Monte Morris added 18 factors off the bench.

Rockets: Eric Gordon scored 12 factors in his second sport again after sitting out for about six weeks following arthroscopic knee surgical procedure. … Capela had 16 factors and 10 rebounds after lacking the final two video games together with his harm.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Go to Indiana on Friday night time within the second sport of a five-game journey

Rockets: Host 76ers on Friday night time

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment