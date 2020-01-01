Rockets down Nuggets 130-104

HOUSTON — James Harden scored 35 factors after lacking the final sport with an harm to steer the Houston Rockets to a 130-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night time.

The Rockets have been again to full power after Harden missed his first sport of the season due to a sprained proper toe in a loss to New Orleans on Sunday. Clint Capela (bruised heel) and Russell Westbrook (load administration) additionally returned after sitting out on Sunday within the 127-112 defeat.

Houston pushed a small result in an enormous benefit with a 19-Three run to begin the fourth quarter. The Rockets have been up by 17 when Harden scored 5 fast factors, with a Three-pointer, to make it 118-96 with about Three half minutes left and finish his night time and that of most of Houston’s starters.

Nikola Jokic scored 21 factors for the Nuggets, who had a two-game successful streak snapped.

Westbrook had 28 factors for his 11th straight video games with 20 or extra factors, which is the longest streak by a Rockets participant moreover Harden since Yao Ming did it in 14 video games in a row in 2006.

The Nuggets used a 37-point third quarter to chop the result in three getting into the fourth, however the Rockets scored the primary 12 factors of the fourth to make it 104-89 with about 9 minutes left. Ben McLemore had two Three-pointers to energy that spurt.

Denver bought its first factors of the quarter on a Three by Torrey Craig after that. Houston then scored the following seven factors, capped by a Three from Harden to stretch the result in 111-92 halfway by the interval.

The Rockets have been up by 12 after a Three-pointer by Harden with about 7 minutes left within the third quarter. Jokic then scored 4 fast factors to chop the result in 78-70 halfway by the quarter.

Houston remained up by eight later within the third when Harden, who had six Three-pointers, made three free throws to push it to 86-75.

The Rockets had pushed the result in 10 with about Three minutes left within the third earlier than the Nuggets used an 11-Four run to chop the result in 92-89 getting into the fourth. Malik Beasley led the Nuggets in that stretch, scoring 5 factors capped by a Three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Paul Millsap had 13 factors and 9 rebounds in his return after lacking two video games with a bruised left knee. … Denver made eight of 25 Three-pointers. … Monte Morris added 18 factors off the bench.

Rockets: Eric Gordon scored 12 factors in his second sport again after sitting out for about six weeks following arthroscopic knee surgical procedure. … Capela had 16 factors and 10 rebounds after lacking the final two video games together with his harm.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Go to Indiana on Friday night time within the second sport of a five-game journey

Rockets: Host 76ers on Friday night time