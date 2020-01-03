Rockets Fired At Baghdad Airport, 1 Killed, 9 Injured

A minimum of one individual was killed and 9 wounded. (File Picture)

Baghdad:

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad Worldwide Airport, the Iraqi military-run Safety Media Cell stated early on Friday.

Shi’ite Standard Mobilization Forces (PMF) stated in a submit on Fb that its director of public relations was killed in what it described as “cowardly US bombing.”

The rockets landed close to the air cargo terminal, burning two automobiles and injuring a number of folks, Safety Media Cell stated in a press release.

A minimum of one individual was killed and 9 wounded, police and medical sources stated.

There was no instant declare of accountability.

Supporters of Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary teams stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, following US air raids on Sunday in opposition to Kataib Hezbollah militia bases, in retaliation for missile assaults that killed a US contractor in northern Iraq final week.

Pressure between the US and Iran has ramped up within the area over US financial sanctions hurting the Iranian financial system.

The 2 sides have traded blame over assaults on oil installations, militia arms depots, in addition to navy bases internet hosting US forces.