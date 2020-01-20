January 20, 2020 | 5:38pm

Three rockets fell close to the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, native time, in keeping with studies.

The Katyusha rockets hit contained in the Iraqi capital’s Inexperienced Zone, which homes authorities buildings and overseas missions, Iraqi police sources instructed Reuters.

No casualties had been instantly reported.

Sirens might be heard blaring within the space after the missiles made influence.

Iraq has lately been rocked by protests amid hovering tensions between Washington and Tehran, following a drone strike that killed high Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad earlier this month.

In retaliation, Iran launched a number of missiles at Iraqi bases housing American troops.

With Publish wires