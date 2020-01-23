Rockets take down injury-ravaged Nuggets despite Nikola Jokic’s triple-double

HOUSTON – Between Houston’s dropping streak and Denver’s battered roster, one thing needed to give.

In determined want of a win, the Rockets snapped their four-game dropping streak by crushing the Nuggets, 121-105 on Wednesday evening. Down 5 of their prime seven rotation gamers, the Nuggets fell to 30-14 on the season.

They’ll attempt to bounce again Friday in opposition to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Boxscore

Nikola Jokic’s eighth triple-double of the season wasn’t sufficient to fight Houston’s double-barreled backcourt. Jokic completed with 19 factors, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, whereas MVP candidate James Harden’s cat-and-mouse sport netted him 27 factors on 15 journeys to the free-throw line. Russell Westbrook assaulted the rim on a number of feverish drives, scoring a game-high 28 factors to go together with 16 rebounds.

“There’s no rules, we haven’t figured it out,” stated Nuggets coach Michael Malone on stopping Harden. “There’s ideas, there’s hopes, aspirations.”

The Rockets dominated the glass and caught fireplace from the Three-point line. That mixture earned them their eighth consecutive residence victory over the Nuggets.

Regardless of the rising deficit, the Nuggets continued to play arduous properly within the third quarter. Jerami Grant scored 10 of his 17 within the third and Torrey Craig didn’t yield. They had been even inspired by Malone, who continued to combat for calls and mimic defensive stances on the sidelines. Heading into the fourth quarter down 92-71, Craig had already scored 12 of his season-high 14 factors.

Already down starters Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap, Denver’s harm report grew longer on Wednesday morning when the crew introduced that backup middle Mason Plumlee can be re-evaluated in two-to-four weeks with a proper foot harm. Plumlee was on the sidelines sporting a strolling boot on his proper foot through the sport.

That preceded the information that rookie ahead Michael Porter Jr. can be out for Wednesday’s sport on account of again tightness he skilled throughout pregame warmups.

Consequently, Malone was pressured to play reserve ahead Jarred Vanderbilt within the first half.

“In my mind, it’s Jarred can screen-and-roll,” Malone stated. “He’s not the, like, Mason is a big-time playmaker with that second unit. I think that’s why I always say, Mason, to me, is underappreciated by a lot of people. He does so many little things for us.”

Because of their roster assemble and with depth at most positions, Plumlee’s harm would be the hardest for them to beat.

From Malone’s perspective, the accidents introduced one main hurdle. Houston’s dropping streak provided one other.

“When you have a highly motivated, angry team coming off four losses in a row, you know you’re going to get their best effort and to couple that when you’re so undermanned like we are, it just becomes that much greater of a challenge,” Malone stated previous to the sport.

With few different choices, the Nuggets did what they might with their beleaguered roster within the first half. They trotted out little-used lineups, pressured guys into unfamiliar roles and did their greatest to include Harden and firm.

The Rockets took benefit and busted out to a 60-43 halftime lead. Harden poured in 20 factors, constructed on 13 journeys to the free throw line and Westbrook added 14.

The Nuggets tried taking part in by Jokic, who completed the primary half with 9 factors, six assists and 5 rebounds. However he and Grant shot simply 6 for 19 to submarine Denver’s offense. Their 10 turnovers didn’t assist lower into Houston’s lead, which ballooned to 20 within the second quarter.