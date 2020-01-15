Rockets target Iraq’s Taji airbase hosting US forces

US VS Iran MIlitary comparision













Iraqi Camp Taji north of Baghdad was focused by Katyusha rockets on Tuesday, January 14 with no casualties reported, an Iraqi navy assertion stated. The US-led navy coalition preventing Islamic State stated on Tuesday that no troops had been affected within the assault.

The airbase was housing various US troops and advisors of an American firm working the Iraqi F-16 jet fighters.IANS | Representational

“No Coalition troops were affected by this small attack at Taji Base,” coalition navy spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins III stated in a tweet. No group has claimed duty for the assault.

On Sunday, January 12, 4 individuals had been wounded after eight Katyusha rockets had been fired at Balad airbase, which homes US personnel, situated about 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, the Iraqi navy stated in a press release. Navy sources recognized the wounded as Iraqi troopers.