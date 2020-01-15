News

Rockets target Iraq’s Taji airbase hosting US forces

January 15, 2020
1 Min Read

Based on the navy spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins III No Coalition troops had been affected by this small assault at Taji Base coalition. No group has claimed duty for the assault.

US VS Iran MIlitary comparision







Iraqi Camp Taji north of Baghdad was focused by Katyusha rockets on Tuesday, January 14 with no casualties reported, an Iraqi navy assertion stated. The US-led navy coalition preventing Islamic State stated on Tuesday that no troops had been affected within the assault.

iran us tension

The airbase was housing various US troops and advisors of an American firm working the Iraqi F-16 jet fighters.IANS | Representational

“No Coalition troops were affected by this small attack at Taji Base,” coalition navy spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins III stated in a tweet. No group has claimed duty for the assault.

On Sunday, January 12,  4 individuals had been wounded after eight Katyusha rockets had been fired at Balad airbase, which homes US personnel, situated about 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, the Iraqi navy stated in a press release. Navy sources recognized the wounded as Iraqi troopers.

Recommended Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment