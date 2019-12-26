Rockies 2019 holiday letter: Nolan Arenado gets married plus updates on the offseasons of other Colorado players

Pleased vacation season, Rockies followers! As a lot of you might be possible anxious for 2020 to roll round — and to see if Colorado can rebound from its atrocious, 91-loss efficiency in 2019 — right here’s an replace on what some Rockies gamers have been doing with their respective offseasons.

Take into account this the workforce’s unofficial vacation letter, simply with out the contact of a mom’s delicate prose.

—-> As commerce rumors about him ran rampant throughout winter conferences, Nolan Arenado was making ready to tie the knot. The Rockies’ all-star third baseman married on Dec. 14 in Laguna Seaside, formally shattering the pipe goals of his many heartthrobs far and huge.

—-> Garrett Hampson additionally bought married this offseason, on Nov. 23 in Lake Tahoe. Like Arenado’s celebration, the Rockies infielder had a number of teammates readily available as he wed Giuliana Hascheff.

—-> Seaside, anybody? Ryan McMahon headed to Hawaii in November for a getaway together with his fiancée, Natalie Winters, the place the 2 started the countdown to their marriage ceremony in November 2020. Kyle Freeland additionally took a protracted journey to Hawaii this month, bodyboarding, mountaineering and soaking within the solar with longtime girlfriend Ashley Chrisman.

—-> First baseman Daniel Murphy is, as anticipated, utilizing his offseason to make amends for household time. That included hitting up the season opener for the Jacksonville Icemen (a minor league hockey workforce) together with his spouse, Tori, in October, and attending the Florida versus Georgia soccer sport together with her in November.

—-> Tony Wolters and his spouse, Katelyn, every served as a “buddy” within the Miracle League of Arizona this fall. The league is an adaptive baseball program for kids and adults with particular wants. The catcher’s additionally been having fun with his new mountain bike on trails round Arizona.

—-> After all, no offseason is full with out some outside recreation time. Proper-hander Tim Melville has fly-fished in Colorado and Oregon (with loads of barbecue-eating in between). Rookie outfielder Sam Hilliard spent a while duck searching in Oklahoma. And naturally, Charlie Blackmon has spent loads of time fishing together with his spouse, Ashley. That included nabbing a striped marlin with Mets star Pete Alonso in October.

These social updates ought to maintain Rockies followers heat till the brand new 12 months. Till then, maintain the mug of purple egg-nog half-full.