Rockies All-Decade Team: Colorado’s best players from 2010 through 2019

With a decade in Colorado sports activities coming to an in depth, The Denver Submit takes a have a look at one of the best gamers from 2010 by means of 2019 for every of Denver’s main skilled franchises. Right here’s the Rockies’ all-decade staff:

The Lineup

1) Charlie Blackmon, RF — Since making his debut in 2011, Blackmon has grow to be a quintessential Rockies participant. The four-time all-star received the Nationwide League batting title throughout a historic 2017 season, and even when his protection has regressed, he’s already one of many franchise’s all-time greats.

2) DJ LeMahieu, 2B — Earlier than he turned the all-star darling of the Bronx Bombers, LeMahieu made his identify as a humble, gritty star with the Rockies. He was a two-time all-star with Colorado and received the NL batting title in 2016 with a .348 common. Plus, he’s received three Gold Glove Awards.

three) Troy Tulowitzki, SS — One of many hardest positions to determine on the All-Decade staff, the nod goes to Tulo over present shortstop Trevor Story. A five-time all-star over six seasons from 2010-2015, even Tulowitzki’s messy divorce by way of commerce to Toronto in 2015 can’t dilute his historic significance in LoDo.

four) Nolan Arenado, 3B — Neglect the Rockies’ All-Decade staff, Arenado ought to be on the MLB All-Decade Workforce. Since debuting in 2013, the long run Corridor of Famer has carried out nothing however wow on the plate and within the subject. He’s received seven consecutive Gold Gloves, is a five-time all-star and has 227 homers to pair with a .295 profession common.

5) Carlos Gonzalez, LF — One in all LoDo’s fan favorites, Gonzalez was a three-time all-star throughout the decade and likewise received a batting title, hitting .336 in 2010. A speedy nook outfielder with a cannon for an arm, he was a menace to steal on the bases in his prime and his thousand-watt smile secured him a particular place in Rockies lore.

6) Justin Morneau, 1B — There haven’t been many favorable impressions left by Rockies first basemen since Todd Helton retired following the 2013 season. Helton wasn’t the identical hitter or fielder throughout his previous couple of years, so the nod goes to Morneau, who received the 2014 batting title in his lone full season with the membership and was strong defensively.

7) Dexter Fowler, CF — By the point Fowler was traded to Houston following the 2013 season, he had seemingly mastered the artwork of enjoying the extensive swath of territory of heart subject at Coors. A terrific baserunner, he led the Nationwide League with 14 triples in 2010 and peaked with a career-high .300 common in 2012.

eight) Chris Iannetta, C — Iannetta was Colorado’s main catcher in 2011 and 2018, with journeyman stops in Los Angeles, Seattle and Arizona in-between. Nonetheless, Iannetta left an indelible mark on the franchise, particularly as a backstop who was capable of mentor Colorado’s younger pitching employees throughout the 2018 wild-card season.

The Rotation

Jorge De La Rosa, LHP — De La Rosa posted probably the most wins in Colorado historical past, 86, with 60 of these coming this decade. He was at his peak in 2013, when he went 16-9 with a three.49 ERA.

German Marquez, RHP — “Easy Cheese” continues to be early on in his profession, however Marquez has demonstrated the expertise and mindset to be one of many recreation’s finest starters. He has a four.32 ERA in 96 video games (93 begins) since 2016.

Jhoulys Chacín, RHP — After making his debut in 2009, Chacín spent the following four-plus seasons as one among Colorado’s rotational anchors. The Venezuelan was at his finest in 2013, profitable 14 video games with a three.47 ERA.

Jon Grey, RHP — Nobody in Colorado historical past has been capable of strike out hitters fairly like Jon Grey, who holds the franchise profession report of 9.four Ks/per 9 innings. When he’s on — and persistently on — Grey could be dominant.

Ubaldo Jimenez, RHP — Sure, he solely pitched for one season within the decade, however 2010 was a giant 12 months for the righty. The all-star set a franchise report with 19 wins, threw Colorado’s solely no-hitter and completed third within the Cy Younger voting.

The Bullpen

Center reliever: RHP Scott Oberg — Blood clots ended Oberg’s sturdy 2019, however not earlier than he nabbed the nearer function from Wade Davis. The three-year, $13 million extension Oberg signed this month signifies his long-term significance to the ‘pen.

Set-up man: RHP Adam Ottavino — With arguably the nastiest slider in Rockies historical past, the dependable Ottavino was a bullpen power in 2018, his last 12 months in LoDo. He completed with the fourth-most pitching appearances in membership historical past (361).

Nearer: RHP Rafael Betancourt — Huston Avenue was strong as Colorado’s nearer to start out the last decade, and solely Davis (58 saves) has extra saves in the time-frame than Betancourt’s 57. The Venezuelan had a 2.81 with 31 saves and 53 video games completed in 2012.

The Skipper

Bud Black, 2017-current — Black managed the franchise to the one two playoff appearances this decade by way of wild card spots in 2017 and 2018. Even with 2019’s 91-loss dud, the 62-year-old’s given Colorado stability and management on the bench.