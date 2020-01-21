Rockies GM Jeff Bridich: Nolan Arenado trade talks off the table

Rockies common supervisor Jeff Bridich on Monday put the brakes on the Nolan Arenado commerce rumors.

Bridich made it clear that the all-star third baseman shall be with the Rockies once they open spring coaching subsequent month in Scottsdale, Ariz. He additionally made it clear that, a minimum of for now, commerce talks are off the desk.

The commerce rumors, which started as a whisper throughout baseball’s winter conferences in early December, picked up steam this month on a nationwide degree.

“With the season coming up and spring training on the horizon, we are going to start focusing on that,” Bridich stated. “We now have listened to groups concerning Nolan and actually nothing has come of it. We’re going to transfer ahead just about as we anticipated — with Nolan within the purple and black and as our third baseman.

“So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that.”

Arenado, 28, signed an eight-year, $260 million deal final February, so he’s nonetheless owed $234 million for seven years. The seven-time Gold Glove winner and five-time all-star can decide out of his contract after the 2021 season, which means commerce stays a chance over the subsequent two years if the Rockies fail to place a successful product on the sector.

Arenado’s contract additionally incorporates a full no-trade clause, which means he can reject a commerce to a workforce he doesn’t like.

Sources had beforehand advised The Denver Submit commerce taking place earlier than spring was unlikely, however those self same sources careworn that if the Rockies didn’t play properly within the first half of the 2020 season a commerce would grow to be extra possible after the all-star break.

Numerous experiences have tied an Arenado commerce to the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves, however sources advised The Submit that the Rockies’ asking value was very excessive for a participant already thought of top-of-the-line third basemen in baseball historical past.

When Arenado signed his new contract final yr, he was crammed with optimism.

“I love this group, and that’s why I committed here,” Arenado stated. “I’m comfortable here and it feels right with this young group we have. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, and I really believe we can win. I wouldn’t make this decision if I didn’t believe that. I’m here for the long haul.”

Nonetheless, after making the playoffs in 2017-18, the Rockies stumbled to a 71-91 document final season, clearly irritating Arenado.

“How do I evaluate this team? We’re behind,” he advised The Denver Submit in mid-September. “We’re going to lose close to 90-some games. And that wasn’t the plan when I signed, that wasn’t the goal.”

However Bridich, in addition to workforce proprietor Dick Monfort, have stated they consider the Rockies will rebound and grow to be a contending workforce this season.