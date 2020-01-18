Rockies Insider: Assessing the five worst free-agent contracts in franchise history

The Rockies have been a wallflower this winter, spending no cash on main league contracts in free company. It’s been the kind of deafeningly quiet offseason that has followers screaming for the membership to signal somebody.

Placing all the Rockies’ present points apart, let’s bear in mind signing big-name free brokers hasn’t at all times labored out nicely for Colorado. Right here’s a have a look at the 5 worst free-agent signings within the membership’s historical past.

No. 5 — Darryl Kile

Coming off an all-star season in 1997 by which he completed fifth within the Cy Younger Award voting for the Astros, Kile signed a three-year, $24 million deal to return to Colorado. The large contract — which on the time trailed solely Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Roger Clemens in common annual worth — was a big-bucks bust, as Kile went 21-30 with a 5.84 ERA in two seasons with the Rockies. The salt within the wound of this dangerous contract is that he was traded to St. Louis for the ultimate season of it, the place he received 20 video games and was an all-star.

No. four — Bryan Shaw

The suitable-hander came to visit from the Indians previous to 2018, after having led the American League in appearances for 3 of the earlier 4 years whereas establishing himself as a gentle back-end bullpen presence. However he’s been something however regular for Colorado. His three-year, $27 million contract — together with the identical deal to left-hander Jake McGee and a mega-contract for Wade Davis — has hamstrung the membership’s efforts to construct a reliable bullpen. He has a 5.61 ERA in 131 video games for Colorado.

No. Three — Denny Neagle

One other unmitigated free-agent pitching catastrophe, Neagle signed a five-year, $51.5 million contract eight days earlier than Mike Hampton signed with Colorado. The southpaw by no means got here near residing as much as the take care of a 19-23 file and 5.57 ERA throughout three seasons. Elbow and shoulder accidents derailed his profession earlier than authorized troubles completed his keep in Denver. Neagle had his contract terminated in 2004 after his quotation on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute. However the Rockies nonetheless needed to pay him about $16 million of the remaining $19.5 million on his deal.

No. 2 — Ian Desmond

By signing Desmond to a five-year, $70 million deal in 2016, Colorado vastly overpaid for a utility participant who wasn’t a stable defensive match at first base or in middle discipline. Throw in a -Three.four WAR throughout his three seasons in LoDo up to now, and the result’s a cringe-worthy deal as Desmond nonetheless has $25 million in assured cash left on his contract. The 34-year-old has struck out at a 24.1% clip over the previous two seasons, and his 55.four% floor ball charge in that timeframe is the second-worst within the majors.

No. 1 — Mike Hampton

The left-hander signed an eight-year, $121 million contract in December 2000 — an MLB file for on the time — that has since develop into the bar for dangerous offers in Denver. Then 28, Hampton began nicely with a 9-5 file and four.02 ERA within the first half of his opening season in LoDo, and made the all-star group. At that time, the prepare went off the tracks. In 2002, his second and closing 12 months with Colorado, he posted a 6.15 ERA. He was then traded to the Marlins, however a deferred cost plan had Colorado paying him till 2018.

