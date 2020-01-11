Rockies Insider: Colorado fans might be enduring the most disheartening offseason in franchise history

After the crushing disappointment of 2019, when the Rockies misplaced 91 video games after coming into the season with critical postseason aspirations, this offseason isn’t doing a lot to assist the morale of a largely pessimistic fanbase.

The truth is, it’d simply go down as probably the most disheartening winter in franchise historical past as Colorado at present stands as one in every of simply two MLB groups — together with the Cubs — to have spent $zero on main league contracts this offseason.

Granted, in October proprietor Dick Monfort acknowledged that the Rockies wouldn’t be doing a lot in free company this 12 months, contemplating the membership’s spending spree final spring (Nolan Arenado’s eight-year, $260 million deal and German Marquez’s five-year, $43 million extension) and that the membership’s new, extra profitable TV deal wouldn’t kick in till 2021.

That also doesn’t make it any much less robust for followers to take as they’ve watched the Rockies change into a wallflower this winter, merely making small blimps on the new range radar by signing a handful of gamers to minor-league offers. In the meantime, the possibilities of Arenado being traded stand at 50/50, and reliever Scott Oberg’s three-year extension isn’t taking the sting off of all this.

The icing on this ugly cake might might come on January 21, when the voting outcomes for the Nationwide Baseball Corridor of Fame are introduced. Former Rockies outfielder Larry Walker is projecting to complete proper across the 75% induction mark in his ultimate 12 months on the poll — which suggests the staff may miss out on its first Corridor of Famer by a razor-thin margin.

How’s that for an offseason, Rockies followers? Not a cent spent in free company. The prospects of buying and selling the franchise participant trending towards extra believable. And Walker almost overcomes the Coors Discipline bias, solely to return up a couple of votes quick.

Did I additionally point out this undoubtedly leaves hope as the primary plan for a membership that completed in fourth place final 12 months? The one factor left to take the sting out of all this for the Colorado fanbase is that if Walker does certainly get his name to Cooperstown.

