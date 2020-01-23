Rockies Insider: Larry Walker’s Hall of Fame career began with dreams of being an NHL goalie

As Rockies followers have fun Larry Walker’s election into the Nationwide Baseball Corridor of Fame this week, let’s recall the Cooperstown profession that just about by no means was.

Walker, the second Canadian to be elected into the Corridor, grew up a diehard hockey participant in Maple Ridge, British Columbia. As a child, he dreamed of being a goalie within the NHL, and one in every of his idols was Islanders netminder Billy Smith, a no-nonsense aggressor whom Walker imitated in his personal play.

“The Accidental Ballplayer,” as a 1993 Sports activities Illustrated article described him, Walker rocked a do-it-yourself fiberglass masks for avenue hockey video games as a child round Maple Ridge. He grew up taking part in with Bruins star and hockey Corridor of Famer Cam Neely, and Walker developed a butterfly goaltending type in addition to the boldness that he may sooner or later be like Smith.

“Being Canadian, you’re born into this world with a stick in your hand and skates on your feet,” Walker stated. “So that’s how I was as a kid. You played hockey, and that’s all that really mattered.”

However these rink desires by no means materialized. At 16 years previous in 1983 and trying to make the bounce to Junior A — which might’ve gotten him on observe to get observed by NHL scouts — Walker was invited to coaching camp by the Regina Pats however acquired reduce. He was invited again the following 12 months, and the Pats reduce him once more.

So Walker wanted a brand new plan. That plan was baseball after the Expos signed Walker to a contract with a $1,500 bonus in 1984. The inexperienced prospect then needed to overcome a steep studying curve at the start of his minor league profession earlier than debuting with the Expos in 1989.

“When hockey didn’t quite go the way I wanted, baseball more or less found me,” Walker stated.

“(I got) a couple of lucky no’s (in hockey) and some good eyes that were watching me at the time (in baseball), and then the Montreal Expos signed me and I got that chance. I rolled with it.”’

The Rockies later signed the would-be goalie to a free-agent contract on April eight, 1995, and the remainder is Corridor of Fame historical past … doubtlessly on the expense of a family title in hockey.

“He wanted to win the Stanley Cup. You know what? As great an athlete as he was — I didn’t realize how great he was — he probably would have played in the National Hockey League as a goalie,” longtime hockey govt Bob Strumm, who reduce Walker in Regina, advised Sportsnet. “This guy had a fire burning unlike most young athletes you meet.”

— Kyle Newman, The Denver Submit

Like what you’re studying? Share this with a buddy and inform them it’s straightforward to enroll in the Rockies Insider right here.

NEW 💥 Should you take pleasure in The Denver Submit’s sports activities protection, we have now a brand new subscription provide for you! Strive the primary month for simply 99¢

Should-Learn

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Nolan Arenado (28) of the Colorado Rockies stands on the sector in opposition to the San Francisco Giants throughout the eighth inning on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Kiszla: Hey, Rockies! Right here’s resolution to the nasty tiff between Nolan Arenado and Jeff Bridich

Face it. Nolan Arenado tousled. Responsible solely of getting a coronary heart as golden because the glove he wields at third base, Arenado made the error of loving the Rockies an excessive amount of. Learn extra…

Mark Brown, Getty Photographs Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies awaits the pitch within the second inning in opposition to the Colorado Rockies throughout Opening Day at Marlins Park on March 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Evaluation: What led Nolan Arenado to really feel “disrespected”? A confrontation final fall created rift that continues to be, sources say

“I really don’t care what’s being said. I just know that I feel disrespected over there,” Arenado stated, including, “I’m not upset at the trade rumors. There’s more to this than that.” Learn extra…

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit Colorado Rockies Kyle Freeland appears to be like dejected within the dugout throughout the sixth inning in opposition to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Subject on Aug. 14, 2019 in Denver.

Rockies’ Kyle Freeland, armed with new supply, assured he’ll rebound

Spring coaching, Feb. 2020, Scottsdale, Ariz.: Armed with an easier, smoother supply, and saying that his self-confidence has been restored, Freeland intends to show that his nightmarish 2019 was an aberration. Learn extra…

Fast Hits

Larry Walker going into Corridor of Fame representing Rockies, not Expos

Rockies podcast: Why Colorado desperately wants Kyle Freeland to make 2020 his redemption season

Rockies’ Nolan Arenado placing controversy behind him, says he’s concentrating on baseball

Nolan Arenado feels “disrespected” as Rockies GM Jeff Bridich nixes commerce talks

Todd Helton sees Corridor of Fame votes shoot up in second 12 months on poll

Keeler: Nolan Arenado or Jeff Bridich, Dick Monfort? Who’s it gonna be?

Kiszla: Sporting SpongeBob shirt, goofball Larry Walker lastly kicks down door to Corridor of Fame

PHOTOS: Corridor of Fame profession of former Rockies outfielder Larry Walker

Wish to chat in regards to the Rockies? Ask to hitch our closed dialogue group on Fb.

By The Numbers

76.6%

Larry Walker elected to Baseball Corridor of Fame; 1st Rockies participant headed to Cooperstown

Walker, 53, obtained 304 votes from eligible members of the Baseball Writers’ Affiliation of America and cleared the 75% required for election with 76.6% of the vote. He cleared the bar by simply six votes. Learn extra…

Parting Shot

through @Rockies on Twitter Larry Walker talks on tv after being elected to the Baseball Corridor of Fame.

SpongeBob shirt worn by Larry Walker on Corridor of Fame election day in excessive demand

Should you discovered your self impressed by Larry Walker’s alternative of garb on the day of his Corridor of Fame election announcement, you weren’t alone. Learn extra…

Get in Contact

Should you see one thing that’s trigger for query or have a remark, thought or suggestion, e-mail me at [email protected] or tweet me @beetbailey.