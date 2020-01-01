Rockies Mailbag: Weighing in on the Nolan Arenado trade talk

Denver Put up sports activities author Patrick Saunders with the most recent installment of his Rockies Mailbag.

Pose a Rockies — or MLB — associated query for the Rockies Mailbag.

Welcome to my first Rockies mailbag of 2020. Because of everybody who contributed questions through the previous yr. You requested some wonderful questions and compelled me to do some homework. I thanks for that.

The recent matter concerning the Rockies proper now, in fact, is commerce discuss surrounding star third baseman Nolan Arenado. Earlier than I get to readers’ questions, I’d like to deal with a few of the latest chatter on Twitter.

Numerous folks dismissed my tales on Arenado by calling them “click bait” or saying I used to be “making stuff up.” These of you who learn me usually know that I don’t wildly speculate about trades or free-agent signings. I don’t throw stuff in opposition to the wall to “see what sticks.”

So, concerning the Arenado commerce rumors, let me state the next:



1. My sources are wonderful and have advised me attainable commerce is being explored.



2. There are a lot of points to the story that I’m not at liberty to disclose.



three. Arenado’s no-trade clause is, clearly, a significant component in any attainable commerce.



four. For my part, Arenado would solely comply with a commerce if he thought he was headed to a crew with a reliable probability to win and make the playoffs persistently.



5. For my part, Arenado will probably not be traded this winter. Nonetheless, I cannot be shocked if he’s traded now or earlier than his opt-out comes on the finish of the 2021 season.

Now, on to your questions.

If the Rockies determine to commerce Arenado, do you see any situation the place they commerce him to the Dodgers?



— Jim Furlong, Los Angeles

Jim, the Dodgers seem to be a pure match, a minimum of from Arenado’s perspective. He grew up in Southern California and he’s nicely conscious of the Dodgers’ custom of profitable baseball. Arenado may be very family-oriented and having the ability to play in entrance of family and friends would enchantment to him. I believe he would thrive in L.A.

Having stated all of that, I actually don’t see a situation wherein Arenado lands in L.A. Buying and selling a star participant to a crew throughout the division is at all times a dangerous and unpopular factor to do. The Dodgers already personal the Rockies, so are you able to think about the outrage amongst Rockies followers if the Dodgers gained a World Collection with Arenado enjoying third base?

The Rockies simply have to commerce Nolan Arenado. The entrance workplace just isn’t holding up its finish of the cut price to place a greater pitching employees collectively. Purchaser’s regret might be setting in as they can’t afford any (high) free brokers. They don’t have the power to maintain Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and Arenado. Simply commerce Arenado to unlock cash and get prospects in return to fill wanted positions. Plus, it offers Brendan Rodgers a chance to point out what he has.



— Victor, Alameda, Calif.

Victor, Arenado has made it clear that he was very dissatisfied within the Rockies’ efficiency in 2019. I’m certain he’s watching the membership very intently this offseason, hoping the crew does one thing to proper the ship. However up to now, Colorado has finished little to vary the form of its roster.

Purchaser’s regret? That’s not for me to say, however when Arenado signed his eight-year, $260-million contract final February, Colorado was coming off consecutive playoff seasons. He was heartened by that, however I do know that dropping 91 video games in 2019 left Arenado discouraged.

You’re right once you say that the Rockies would get loads of prospects in return. However there’s the rub. In any commerce involving Arenado, the Rockies would demand high-end, controllable prospects in return. That demand might be a deal-breaker for a commerce accomplice.

As for Brendan Rodgers, he tasks as a shortstop and second baseman. He’s additionally coming off main shoulder surgical procedure, so you may’t assume he’s an inheritor obvious to Arenado at third base.

Please clarify to Rockies followers why a company that gained 71 video games and in addition had greater than three million followers come by way of the gates can declare it doesn’t have cash to enhance the roster?



— Steve, Brighton

Steve, I perceive the followers’ frustration. They’ve finished a tremendous job popping out to Coors Subject to help the Rockies (and choose visiting groups). For the document, the Rockies drew 2,993,244 followers to Coors in 2019, rating sixth within the majors in attendance.

Fannies within the seats, nevertheless, are solely a part of the equation. As proprietor Dick Monfort stated on the finish of the season, the Rockies’ new TV cope with AT&T SportsNet doesn’t start till after the 2020 season. Monfort stated that was the rationale why the Rockies weren’t going to considerably improve their payroll in 2020.

“I’ve always said (that) revenues pass right through to the payroll, and I think we’ve proven that over time,” Monfort stated. “It doesn’t start until 2021, so there’s no additional money next year. So I don’t think there’s going to be any huge splashes (in free agency). We’ve pretty much spent what we have through 2020. But it’s going to help the franchise (in the future). It’s going to help the franchise keep players.”

The highest participant on Monfort’s radar is all-star shortstop Trevor Story, who’s scheduled to change into a free agent after 2021.

The Rockies had a club-record payroll of $156.5 million in 2019 — 12th-highest within the majors. In accordance with Spotrac, Colorado already has $148.three million earmarked for 2020, which ranks 10th within the majors.

Hey Patrick, you’re doing an superior job! I used to be questioning if the Rockies have been going to be making any important adjustments to their uniforms this yr? Even have the Rockies thought of rebranding their brand? Thanks in your time.



— Bryson, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bryson, thanks for studying, and thanks for the praise. I’ve not heard about any adjustments to the uniforms this season, though now that Nike would be the official jersey provider in 2020, adjustments would possibly come.

As for rebranding their brand, I’ve not heard something about that.

Final yr, you would possibly recall, the Rockies made a small change. They switched from pinstriped pants to plain white when paired with their two residence alternate jerseys. In 2017, the membership switched to a brighter shade of purple.

Have the Rockies thought of waiving left-handed reliever Jake McGee and simply taking the tax break for that or are they going to buy him round?



— LJ Cates, Gillette, Wyoming

LJ, I’m undecided what you imply by “tax break,” however I can’t think about that the Rockies would merely reduce McGee unfastened. He’s due $9.5 million in 2020, the ultimate yr of his contract.

From what I’ve been advised, the Rockies are investigating trades for each McGee and right-hander Bryan Shaw. Whether or not or not something comes of these discussions stays to be seen.

Denver Put up sports activities author Patrick Saunders with the most recent installment of his Rockies Mailbag.

Pose a Rockies — or MLB — associated query for the Rockies Mailbag.