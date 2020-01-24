Rockies Media Preview: Join local journalists on Jan. 29 at the Denver Press Club to discuss the 2020 season

Calling all Rockies followers: Be a part of native journalists for a media preview of the 2020 Rockies season on Wednesday, January 29, on the Denver Press Membership.

The occasion, moderated by Denver Submit beat author Patrick Saunders, will function a panel of writers and broadcasters who cowl the crew each day. Followers will get the prospect to pose questions in a discussion board setting whereas additionally chatting with journalists one-on-one.

Plus, broadcaster Jerry Schemmel is the night’s superstar bartender. Schemmel might be pouring drinks to boost cash for the Kyle Pease Basis, which works to create consciousness and lift funds for folks with disabilities by offering help by means of sports activities.

Doorways open at 5 p.m. and the panel begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free for Denver Press Membership members and $eight for non-members, and will be bought by means of Eventbrite.

Full checklist of journalists scheduled for the panel: Patrick Saunders (Denver Submit), Kyle Newman (Denver Submit), Jenny Cavnar (AT&T SportsNet), Jerry Schemmel (previously KOA Radio), Thomas Harding (MLB.com), Manny Randhawa (MLB.com), Drew Creasman (DNVR), Patrick Lyons (DNVR) and Samantha Bradfield (Purple Row).