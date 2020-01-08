Rockies’ Mike “Tiny” Pontarelli named MLB clubhouse manager of the year

Everybody calls him “Tiny,” however Mike Pontarelli’s presence within the Rockies clubhouse is large.

Now Tiny’s been acknowledged for his baseball ardour, lengthy hours of labor, logistical expertise and eager capacity to run a clubhouse like clockwork.

Pontarelli on Tuesday was named clubhouse supervisor of the yr by the Main League Baseball Clubhouse Managers Affiliation.

“It’s a tremendous honor for me because it’s voted on by my peers,” stated Pontarelli, a Colorado native and graduate of Arvada West Excessive Faculty and Regis College. “To be able to do a job I love and get this recognition is fantastic.”

Pontarelli, who’s coming into his fourth season as Colorado’s clubhouse supervisor and 14th yr with the group general, obtained his begin as a Rockies batboy and clubhouse attendant within the visiting clubhouse. He’s labored his manner up the ladder, to make sure.

However it’s not simply his capacity to juggle bats, balls, uniforms, tools, budgets and gamers’ private wants that units him aside. Pontarelli’s character that makes him one of many gamers’ finest buddies and confidants.

“Tiny always works hard but always keeps it light,” all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado stated. “Once I need to keep late and exercise or simply grasp round. he’s all the time good about that. I respect him for all the time looking for me and our crew.

“He helps in every capacity off the field and on the field and he’s always there. He really tries to make our lives easier and that’s what a good clubby does. I’m glad he’s getting the recognition he deserves.”

Upon listening to the information, supervisor Bud Black unleashed considered one of his favourite phrases.

“Isn’t that great!” Black stated. “Tiny is a pro and he has a tremendous passion for baseball. His genuine care for the organization, clubhouse, players and staff is evident every day. He’s a great Rockie!”

Pontarelli, who performed one season of baseball at Monterey Penisula School, loves the nitty-gritty particulars of working a big-league clubhouse, however it’s the folks he interacts with that make it his dream job.

“It’s the relationships that I’ve developed that are special,” he stated. “Getting to be a clubhouse manager at this level is unique. You get to know the players and manager and coaches, but you’re also a conduit to the guys upstairs, like (general manager) Jeff Bridich and (assistant GM) Zack Rosenthal.”