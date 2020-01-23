Rockies’ Nolan Arenado putting controversy behind him, says he’s concentrating on baseball

Within the wake of an argument involving Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado and basic supervisor Jeff Bridich this week, Arenado texted an announcement to The Denver Put up Wednesday evening, stating that he’s not going to speak publicly about commerce rumors or his relationship with Bridich.

“There has been a lot of stuff going on that nobody knows about and I was reacting to what was said, and (that) was out of character for me because I’m very private with my life,” Arenado’s assertion learn. “The Rockies have been talking to my agent and me this offseason about a number of things that will remain between us. I will not speak on these things anymore. I’m getting ready for the upcoming season. I’m working hard to get better for my teammates and fans.”

On Monday, Bridich tried to silence persistent Arenado commerce rumors, making it clear that the third baseman could be with the Rockies once they open spring coaching subsequent month in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“With the season coming up and spring training on the horizon, we are going to start focusing on that,” Bridich advised The Denver Put up. “We have now listened to groups concerning Nolan and actually nothing has come of it. We’re going to transfer ahead just about as we anticipated — with Nolan within the purple and black and as our third baseman.

“So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that.”

Shortly after the story broke, Arenado responded, saying he felt “disrespected” by Bridich.

“I really don’t care what’s being said. I just know that I feel disrespected over there,” he stated, including, “I’m not upset at the trade rumors. There’s more to this than that.”

The “more to this” remark referred to the way in which he views he has been handled by Bridich. The Rockies haven’t but responded to Arenado’s feedback.

Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million contract with Colorado final February. The contract permits Arenado to choose out after the 2021 season and in addition included a full no-trade clause.