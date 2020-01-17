Rockies pitcher Justin Lawrence suspended 80 games for positive PED test

Rockies pitcher Justin Lawrence was suspended for 80 video games on Friday because of a violation of Main League Baseball’s Drug Prevention and Therapy Program.

Lawrence, 25, has but to make his MLB debut however is on the Rockies’ 40-man roster. As a highly-regarded, right-hander sidearm reliever, Lawrence cut up time between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque final yr. He was anticipated to compete for a spot on Colorado’s opening day roster this yr.

A former 12th-round draft choose in 2015, Lawrence examined optimistic for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance. His suspension begins firstly of the 2020 season.

“The Rockies organization fully supports MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we believe that Justin will learn from this experience,” the membership stated in an announcement.

This story shall be up to date.