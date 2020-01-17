On this episode of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Put up beat writers Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders focus on the worth that longtime Rockies radio broadcaster Jerry Schemmel dropped at the Colorado baseball expertise. Schemmel misplaced his job on Thursday as a part of iHeartMedia’s layoffs after 10 seasons calling Rockies video games on 850 KOA.

