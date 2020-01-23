GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
On this episode of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Submit sportswriters Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders have an in-depth dialogue about the way forward for Nolan Arenado in Colorado. What’s to make of Arenado’s public spat with basic supervisor Jeff Bridich? What are the probabilities Arenado will get traded this yr? What influence will the rift have on the Rockies heading into spring coaching? Plus, extra evaluation.
Rockies’ Nolan Arenado putting controversy behind him, says he’s concentrating on baseball
Within the wake of an argument involving Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado and basic supervisor Jeff Bridich this week, Arenado texted an announcement to The Denver Submit Wednesday night time, stating that he’s now not going to speak publicly about commerce rumors or his relationship with Bridich.
