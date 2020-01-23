On this episode of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Submit sportswriters Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders have an in-depth dialogue about the way forward for Nolan Arenado in Colorado. What’s to make of Arenado’s public spat with basic supervisor Jeff Bridich? What are the probabilities Arenado will get traded this yr? What influence will the rift have on the Rockies heading into spring coaching? Plus, extra evaluation.

