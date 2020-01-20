On this episode of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Publish beat writers Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders break down the probabilities of a Kyle Freeland redemption season in 2020. After 2019 noticed the southpaw hit round and despatched all the way down to the minors, will the Colorado native re-find his pitching prowess this 12 months? The Rockies’ capacity to contend might very nicely rely upon it.

