Denver Publish beat writers Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders break down whether or not Freeland can return to his dominant 2018 kind
On this episode of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Publish beat writers Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders break down the probabilities of a Kyle Freeland redemption season in 2020. After 2019 noticed the southpaw hit round and despatched all the way down to the minors, will the Colorado native re-find his pitching prowess this 12 months? The Rockies’ capacity to contend might very nicely rely upon it.
