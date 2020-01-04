Rockies sign Chris Owens, two others to minor-league deals

The Rockies have signed three gamers to minor-league offers, together with utility infielder Chris Owings, a supply confirmed Friday.

Along with Owens, the Rockies re-signed reliever Wes Parsons and added outfielder Zach Borenstein.

Owings, 28, signed final yr with Kansas Metropolis and completed the yr with Boston. He was launched by Arizona after the 2018 season. Over the previous two seasons, Owings’ slash line is a weak .180/.248/.275 over 505 MLB plate appearances.

Nevertheless, he did carry out properly at Triple-A Pawtucket final season, batting .325 with 11 residence runs in 44 video games. If he makes the Rockies’ roster out of spring coaching he will likely be due $1.1 million.

Parsons, 27, was designated for task in November after he struggled in a quick exhibiting out of the Rockies’ bullpen. In 19 innings, he posted a 6.98 ERA and walked 7.four batters per 9 innings.

Borenstein, 29, has but to make his main league debut. He spent the majority of final season with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the unbiased Atlantic League.