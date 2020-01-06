Rockies sign Kelby Tomlinson, former Giants infielder, to minor-league deal

The Rockies proceed so as to add depth to their infield.

The membership has agreed to a minor-league contract with infielder Kelby Tomlinson, though the contract doesn’t embody an invite to big-league camp, a supply confirmed Monday.

The signing of Tomlinson comes on the heels of final week’s signing of veteran infielder Chris Owings, whose minor league deal does embody an invitation to main league camp. Owings could make $1.1 million if he makes the roster out of spring coaching.

Tomlinson, 29, was chosen by San Francisco within the 12th spherical of the 2011 draft and performed with the Giants from 2015-18. Tomlinson slashed .265/.331/.332 over 687 plate look however hit solely three dwelling runs.

The Rockies might be stocking up on infielders due to the standing of high prospect Brendan Rodgers. He’s getting back from main shoulder surgical procedure, and whereas he’s hoping to be prepared for spring coaching, the Rockies won’t rush him again earlier than he’s prepared.