Rockies to retire Larry Walker’s No. 33 before game against Cardinals in April

Larry Walker, the lone MVP in Rockies franchise historical past, could have his quantity retired Sunday, April 19, the workforce introduced Friday.

Walker’s No. 33 will be part of Todd Helton’s No. 17 on the right-field facade inside Coors Area.

“There is no bigger honor an organization can give a player than retiring his number,” Walker stated in an announcement. “I can’t tell you how taken aback I am by this gesture. I am both thrilled and honored and I look forward to seeing my number hanging next to the greatest Rockie of all time, No. 17.”

The outfielder performed elements of 10 seasons with Colorado 1995-2004, and ranks first in franchise historical past in batting common (.334), on-base share (.426) and slugging share (.618). He hit 258 homers with the Rockies along with 848 RBIs and 126 stolen bases.

The April 19 sport can be towards the Cardinals.