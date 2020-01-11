Rockies’ Trevor Story, Tony Wolters could be headed toward salary arbitration

Jon Grey, Kyle Freeland, David Dahl and Carlos Estevez are signed, sealed and delivered for the Rockies’ 2020 season.

However all-star shortstop Trevor Story and beginning catcher Tony Wolters stay in contract limbo and are possible headed towards a wage arbitration listening to.

Story, who made $5 million final season and is projected to make $11 million in 2020, didn’t come to phrases with the Rockies on a one-year contract earlier than Friday’s deadline. The Rockies additionally did full a take care of Wolters, who’s anticipated to greater than double his $950,000 wage from final 12 months.

As is now the case with all 30 groups within the majors, Colorado prefers a “file-and-trial” philosophy — which means it’s unlikely to barter between now and the hearings in February. Nevertheless, that coverage is just not set in stone. In recent times, the Rockies negotiated after the deadline and labored out multiyear offers with third baseman Nolan Arenado (2019), outfielder Charlie Blackmon (2016) and second baseman DJ LeMahieu (2016).

Listed here are the main points of the contracts that had been agreed to on Friday:

Grey, who rebounded with a robust season, will make $5.6 million in 2020, a big increase from the $2.925 million he earned in 2019. This was his second 12 months of arbitration eligibility.



Dahl, a first-time all-star in his first 12 months of eligibility, will make $2.475 million. The outfielder made $560,000 final season.



Freeland, the left-handed starter hoping to rebound after a troublesome season, will get a pay increase from $565,000 to $2.875 million in his first 12 months of eligibility.



Estevez, the hard-throwing, right-handed reliever who’s anticipated to pitch within the late innings, will make $1.08 million in his first 12 months of eligibility.



Final 12 months, Arenado and the Rockies agreed to a $26 million contract — a report settlement to keep away from arbitration. On Friday, nonetheless, Boston outfielder Mookie Betts broke that report by settling for $27 million.

Within the spring, Arenado rolled that contract into an eight-year, $260 million contract.