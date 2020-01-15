Mountain vacationers will probably be delayed on Interstate 70 on Wednesday as Colorado transportation workers conduct rockfall mitigation simply east of Idaho Springs following a sequence of current rockslides, state officers mentioned.

There will probably be periodic visitors holds between 9 a.m. and three p.m. Wednesday for rockfall mitigation, in keeping with a information launch from the Colorado Division of Transportation.

Site visitors closures will probably be between Exit 238 at Fall River Street and Exit 239 alongside Idaho Springs, the information launch mentioned.

A sequence of rockfalls close to Idaho Springs round Thanksgiving repeatedly triggered I-70 closures.