Rockstar Games and Call of Duty Reign Supreme on Top 10 Best-Selling Games of the Decade List

The last decade spanning 2010 to 2019 was a giant one for video games. A brand new technology of consoles partway via provided considerably of a paradigm shift. This seems to be mirrored in recreation gross sales, particularly in comparison with the last decade ending in 2009. When taking a look at america’ high 10 best-sellers of the final a number of years, an unmistakable sample takes form. Most notably, Rockstar-developed titles and Name of Obligation video games dominated 12 months in and 12 months out.

The NPD revealed the 10 titles that make up the US’ best-selling recreation releases between 2010 and 2019. Seven of these releases belong to Activision’s Name of Obligation franchise. Two of the entries are Rockstar Video games adventures. Minecraft serves because the checklist’s ultimate entry. Try the complete checklist under:

Grand Theft Auto V Name of Obligation: Black Ops Name of Obligation: Black Ops II Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare three Name of Obligation: Black Ops III Name of Obligation: Ghosts Pink Lifeless Redemption II Name of Obligation: WWII Name of Obligation: Black Ops IIII Minecraft

Based on NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, Name of Obligation’s presence within the high 10 solely scratches the floor of its success. For the highest 15 best-selling titles of the final decade, the first-person shooter accounts for a complete of 10 areas. Calling it a phenomenon appears a gross understatement.

That is in stark distinction to recreation gross sales between 2000 and 2009. The NPD shared knowledge on the best-selling video games for that decade, too. In fact, Guitar Hero was king, although Name of Obligation does account for at the least three of the top-sellers. 2000-2009’s top-selling titles have been as follows:

Guitar Hero III Legends of Rock Match Rock Band Wii Play w/ Distant Guitar Hero World Tour Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2 Name of Obligation four: Fashionable Warfare Mario Kart Wii Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Name of Obligation: World at Conflict

One other attention-grabbing, and unsurprising, bit of knowledge for the 2010 to 2019 decade as an entire is that PS4 counts because the best-selling . The black DualShock four dominates because the top-selling accent throughout the identical time interval.

[Source: Mat Piscatella on Twitter, GameDaily.biz]