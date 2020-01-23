News TV SHOWS

Rocky Johnson Family’s Reaction To Vince McMahon & Pat Patterson’s Behavior At Funeral

January 23, 2020
Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson may need upset a few folks at Rocky Johnson’s funeral. The Johnson Household usually are not upset about it.

Hannibal confirmed that Al Rosen, who spoke on the funeral, advised him that the Johnson Household was not offended by something that Pat Patterson or Vince McMahon did at Rocky Johnson’s funeral.

“He told me that nobody in the family was offended by Vince’s behavior. So let’s just make that clear. The family was not offended at all by Vince’s speech. It sounds like, yes he strutted on and off, but Vince is a character anyway and he made a little joke. So, the family wasn’t offended.”

McMahon and Patterson did rise up and make some unusual speeches. Harry Smith mentioned they gave the impression to be drunk as properly. The Johnson Household didn’t get upset so the rumors about The Rock being offended can cease.

