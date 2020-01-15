Rocky Johnson Passes Away At 75 Years Old

We’re very unhappy to listen to concerning the passing of Rocky Johnson. He was 75 years outdated. No reason for dying has been launched presently.

Johnson left a long-lasting impression on the professional wrestling world as a star in his day. He’s additionally well-known for being the daddy of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Cauliflower Alley Membership broke the unhappy information in the present day by way of Twitter.

Horrible information to go alongside. We simply realized that Rocky Johnson handed away in the present day on the age of 75. His accolades on this enterprise, all of the folks he influenced, all his accomplishments, and we’re so deeply sorry and need his household nothing however essentially the most love presently

That is very unhappy information. Our ideas are with everybody concerned on this scenario throughout this time.