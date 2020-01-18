Rocky Johnson Reportedly Died From A Blood Clot

Rocky Johnson handed away this week. He was 75 years previous and achieved a lot in his life. Now followers throughout are celebrating his legacy.

The Tampa Bay Instances studies that Brian Blair is saying that Johnson handed away after a blot clot traveled from Rocky’s leg to his lung.

“A blood clot traveled from his leg into his lung. He died of natural causes.”

Blair mentioned that he and Rocky Johnson would go to church each week, however Johnson wasn’t capable of go for the previous two weeks.

Johnson died in his Lutz, Florida house. The Rock, Johnson’s son purchased his father that house for $800,000 4 months in the past.