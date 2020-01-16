Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, dies at 75

Rocky Johnson, WWE Corridor of Famer and father of Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has handed away.

The WWE confirmed Wednesday that Johnson, generally known as the ‘Soul Man’ had died at age 75.

Additional particulars are unknown.

Johnson – born Wayde Douglas Bowles – started his wrestling profession within the mid-1960s, in accordance with THR.com, however solely discovered fame a few many years later when he joined the WWE in 1983.

He was inducted into the WWE Corridor of Fame by his well-known son in 2008.

In an announcement, the WWE stated the group was ‘saddened’ to listen to of his passing and that ‘WWE extends its condolences to Johnson’s household, buddies and followers’.

A number of professional wrestling stars took to social media to pay tribute to Johnson, calling it ‘a tragic day for wrestling’.

Tribute: The WWE, in an announcement, described Johnson, generally known as the ‘Soul Man’, as ‘bodily imposing and wildly charismatic’ and stated they had been ‘saddened’ at information of his passing

‘He discovered his biggest success when he teamed up with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol. The 2 males grew to become the primary African-American World Tag Staff Champions in WWE historical past’

Six-time world heavyweight champion Booker T described Johnson as ‘one of many males I appeared as much as’ as he paid his condolences on Twitter

WWE stars Mick Foley, Kalisto and Brian Myers all expressed unhappiness on the information of Johnson’s dying

Dana Brooke stated her ‘coronary heart goes out’ to The Rock and his household

The group recapped Johnson’s profession, describing him in his heyday as ‘bodily imposing and wildly charismatic’.

‘He had a number of memorable rivalries with the likes of Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis,’ the assertion continued.

‘He discovered his biggest success when he teamed up with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol. The 2 males grew to become the primary African-American World Tag Staff Champions in WWE historical past after they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983.’

Johnson is survived by his son Dwayne, his two kids Curtis and Wanda from his first marriage and his widow Dana Martin whom he married in 2004.

Johnson retired from wrestling in 1991. He is pictured with The Rock and his ex-wife and The Rock’s mother Ata on the Hollywood star’s hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood in 2015

Johnson, who was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, retired from wrestling in 1991. He then helped practice his son Dwayne who adopted him into the game

Dwayne made his WWF debut in 1996, reaching enormous success earlier than turning his sights on Hollywood the place he has established himself as one of many business’s greatest stars

The Rock’s first performing gig was taking part in his father in an episode of That 70s Present throughout its first season in 1991; pictured with Topher Grace and Laura Prepon

Johnson, who was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, retired from wrestling in 1991.

In 1970, he married his second spouse Ava Matia, a member of a well-known Samoan wrestling household. Their son Dwayne was born in 1972.

Dwayne adopted his father into the game, reaching enormous success earlier than turning his sights on Hollywood the place he has established himself as one of many business’s greatest stars.

Johnson helped practice Dwayne to be a professional wrestler and was a well known sight at his son’s bouts.

The Rock initially debuted within the WWF as Rocky Maivia in 1996, taking the ring names of his father and grandfather. Nonetheless, in 1997 he began referring to himself within the third individual as The Rock and the identify caught from 1998 onwards.

On March 29, 2008, Dwayne had the consideration of inducting his dad into the WWE Corridor Of Fame in Orlando, Florida

The Rock, pictured in December, initially debuted within the WWF as Rocky Maivia in 1996, taking the ring names of his father and grandfather. Nonetheless, in 1997 he began referring to himself within the third individual as The Rock and the identify caught from 1998 onwards

In March final 12 months, The Rock shared an extended publish to his Instagram by which he spoke about his relationship along with his father.

Revealing he had purchased his dad a brand new home, he wrote: ‘Nice chat with my outdated man. Felt good to my chilly (coronary heart) to listen to him specific his love.’

He defined: ‘He’s a weathered soul and like all weathered souls, there’s usually a harsh storied path that bought them there.

‘Effectively for my pops that path began at 13yrs outdated when his mother kicked him out of his home on Christmas day and compelled him to reside on the streets (very true and f****d up story) so his actuality of compassion and love was solid through ache and toughness.’

The Rock added: ‘He raised me with that powerful bodily love and used to beat my a** within the gyms and on wrestling mats. I hated it then as somewhat boy, however grateful for it at the moment as a person.’

The Rock, who has been on an eight-day tour throughout the U.S. selling his new Teremana tequila model, has but to remark publicly on his father’s passing.