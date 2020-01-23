Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Explains Vince McMahon & Pat Patterson Funeral Stories

Rocky Johnson’s funeral was an enormous occasion, however there have been stories of drama.

Tales got here out of the funeral saying Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson upset some folks on the ceremony. Now Rocky Johnson’s greatest buddy Al Rosen is clearing all the pieces up.

Patterson stated “goddamn” and “sh*t” throughout his speech within the church. McMahon additionally stated that the very best factor Rocky Johnson ever did was marry Ata and have The Rock as a son.

Al Rosen referred to as in to Hannibal and instructed him that the Johnson Household was appreciative of everybody who confirmed as much as pay respects to Rocky Johnson. He stated by the point McMahon bought as much as communicate the service had been happening for about two hours and “it was an audience of 99% wrestlers.”

“Vince was short, but he was direct. He said probably what Rocky would have wanted someone to say about him. He was a talented, gifted worker and the best thing that he ever did — which he admitted to me hundreds of times — was marrying Ata and having a baby named Dwayne. He often spoke of his other two kids. He would say, ‘I want to be remembered as a father, as a husband, and as friend and a worker.” “Did Pat use ‘church language?’ Like if you and I were talking and I said ‘goddamnit,’ you wouldn’t think anything of it. He’s saying ‘Rocky did this goddamnit’ and ‘Yeah we did that, sh*t,’ but you know the preacher and the assistant preacher — People saying that he got pulled off the stage. No, that’s how stories get started. They turned the mic off. The guy sitting behind them turned the mic off and Pat said another sentence and walked off. No MFs or anything he was never disrespected. He said G-Damn.”

Rosen stated that the Johnson Household was “blown away” by the quantity of people that confirmed as much as pay their respects. The Johnson Household was not offended by something that occurred, regardless of if among the folks within the church didn’t respect Pat Patterson’s alternative of phrases.

He stated that the Johnson Household “felt nothing but love and respect.”

