Rocky Mountain National Park offering free admission for MLK day

The final mild of the solar catches mountain tops close to Bear Lake in Rocky Mountain Nationwide Park on January 23, 2015. (Joe Amon, The Denver Put up)

The primary free entrance day of 2020 at Rocky Mountain Nationwide Park might be Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20.

Future free days in 2020 embrace the primary day of Nationwide Park Week on April 18, the Nationwide Park Service anniversary on Aug. 25, Nationwide Public Lands Day on Sept. 26 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

All Nationwide Park Service items that cost admission charges might be free these days.

Charges for tenting, excursions and concessions will nonetheless apply, however entrance charges might be waived on the free days.

