Rocky Mountain Rail proposes plan for completing RTD’s Northwest Rail line

Rocky Mountain Rail Inc., which says it has a “sustainable transportation plan” for passenger rail service between Westminster and Longmont, has scheduled a collection of public boards over the approaching weeks to current its proposal.

The boards — beginning with one in Broomfield on Thursday evening and concluding with one in Longmont on Feb. 12 — shall be in cities alongside the Northwest Rail hall that lengthy has been on Regional Transportation District maps because the eventual route for passenger trains between Denver and Longmont.

Rocky Mountain Rail shouldn’t be affiliated with or funded by RTD or any of the cities or counties alongside that hall, however acknowledged in a information launch that it has developed a proposal to finish the Northwest commuter rail line by 2025.

The company submitted its proposal in November for RTD’s evaluate and is awaiting the general public transit company’s response, Rocky Mountain Rail spokesman R. Paul Williamson stated Monday.

“We do have to get the blessing of RTD in order to operate within their jurisdiction,” he stated, in addition to agreements from not less than a number of the cities alongside the proposed route.

The Northwest Rail line is finally purported to be a 35-mile extension of RTD’s 6.2-mile B Line, which started offering passenger service between south Westminster and Denver’s Union Station in 2016.

RTD officers in July estimated it might price $1.5 billion to construct that closing passenger rail extension and stated new funding — above what’s being collected all through the transit company district from the zero.four% FasTracks gross sales tax voters authorized in 2004 — would should be discovered if the hall has any hope of being accomplished earlier than 2050.

Rocky Mountain Rail CEO Bob Briggs stated Monday the company estimates it may very well be accomplished for $1.1 billion.

Native authorities officers have been working with RTD on the opportunity of offering restricted “peak service” morning and night commuter passenger prepare journeys between Westminster and Longmont, one thing they’ve argued may very well be afforded and completed a lot sooner than 2050 earlier than increasing to all-day prepare service.

Rocky Mountain Rail in its information launch stated its plan for northwest commuter rail “sets its sights on the purchase of needed right-of-ways, installing 16 Community Opportunity Center Stations, and providing express, limited express and local service from Denver’s Union Station to/from all the communities — Westminster to Longmont.”

Briggs stated a metropolis may need a couple of station and that full specific service can be between that metropolis’s essential station and Union Station in Denver. He stated restricted service is perhaps simply between the stations inside a single group, whereas restricted specific would serve the collaborating cities’ essential stations.

Rocky Mountain Rail stated its work on finishing the Northwest Rail line that was within the RTD’s unique FasTracks plan voters authorized in 2004, “will be initiated upon completion of an agreement with RTD, establishing a regional Intergovernmental Agreement and issuing non-tax revenue bonds to finance the project.”

It stated its proposal schedules a 2025 completion of the mission.

Williamson stated Monday the plan consists of development of latest tracks alongside the BNSF tracks RTD had deliberate on enhancing and leasing for its passenger trains, with Rocky Mountain Rail operating passenger service on the brand new tracks and BNSF utilizing its present tracks to proceed to haul freight and coal.

Briggs stated an alternative choice can be to maneuver a lot of the present freight prepare visitors to new and future tracks on Colorado’s japanese plains, with Rocky Mountain Rail shopping for the tracks from BNSF for passenger service.

Williamson stated the income bonds to finance the mission can be repaid by fares collected from passengers boarding trains at stations in communities collaborating in agreements with Rocky Mountain Rail.

Cities that don’t take part within the funding agreements wouldn’t have stations served by Rocky Mountain Rail, Briggs stated.

Longmont Transportation Planning Supervisor Phil Greenwald stated he met with Rocky Mountain Rail representatives about their proposal.

Whereas Longmont has made no dedication to Rocky Mountain Rail, “we’re open to ideas that would allow us to complete FasTracks,” Greenwald stated.

Briggs stated, “The time is right for implementing sustainable, safe and highly connective modern rail.”

Briggs, a former Westminster mayor professional tem and former RTD board member, within the Rocky Mountain Rail launch stated its strategy to constructing and working passenger rail service traces in Colorado and different states — a area the company has stated might finally embrace Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska in addition to Colorado — can be a “cost-effective, high-efficiency, non-polluting, and battery-powered alternative” and would use “cutting edge solutions to transportation congestion” through the use of a “green-power-generated storage and transmission system.”

That might embrace electric-powered, somewhat than diesel-powered trains if Rocky Mountain Rail finally ends up constructing its personal tracks or shopping for BNSF tracks, Briggs stated.

When you go

What: Rocky Mountain Rail Inc. group boards

When and The place: