Rod Stewart, 75, pleads not guilty to assaulting US security guard on New Year’s Eve

By Jose Lambiet For Dailymail.com

Printed: 14:12 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:13 EST, 22 January 2020

Sir Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded not responsible in a Florida courtroom on Tuesday after being charged in a New Yr’s Eve incident the place they allegedly attacked a safety guard, DailyMail.com can completely disclose.

The singer, 75, and his 39-year-old son Sean are accused of attacking and punching Jessie Dixon after he refused to permit them into a personal celebration round 11pm on the historic The Breakers resort in Palm Seashore.

The daddy and son had been charged with one depend every of straightforward battery, a misdemeanor that would ship them to jail for as much as one 12 months.

Stewart may additionally face a lawsuit from Dixon, 33, who is claimed to be pursuing a civil case for damages.

Sir Rod Stewart and his son Sean (pictured in LA in 2015)

Safety guard Jessie Dixon, 33, (pictured) is claimed to be in discussions with attorneys following the New Yr’s Eve conflict in a Florida resort

Rod Stewart is seen with followers on the Breakers Lodge on this Instagram picture posted on January 1, 2020

Legal professional Gawayne Kelly instructed The Scottish Solar on Sunday: ‘We’re going to come from a civil perspective. There is a legal case which we’re not concerned in.’

Police stated the famed singer, who not too long ago celebrated his 75th birthday, was caught on resort safety cameras punching Dixon within the torso whereas his son Sean was allegedly seen pushing the safety guard backwards.

In his protection, Sean instructed police that Dixon was ‘aggressive’ through the late-night incident.

On Tuesday, the Stewarts additionally waived their proper to be current throughout future courtroom hearings and indicated they plan to be absent from the courtroom except the choose calls for that they seem.

Their subsequent courtroom date is ready for February eight, simply 5 days earlier than Stewart embarks on one other tour with a gap present on the Seminole Exhausting Rock On line casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Stewart is presently rehearsing for the tour at a West Palm Seashore sound stage whereas residing at his $30 million mansion in Palm Seashore.

On Tuesday, the Stewarts additionally waived their proper to be current throughout future courtroom hearings and indicated they plan to be absent from the courtroom except the choose calls for that they seem. Pictured: Rod Stewart leaving his celebration on January 10 in London

The outside of The Breakers resort, the positioning of the alleged New Years Eve bust up

It is inside strolling distance of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s personal membership and residence.

The well-known father and his son additionally indicated this week that they selected native high-profile lawyer Man Fronstin as their lawyer.

Fronstin is likely one of the stars of the native bar affiliation who, through the years, has represented John Goodman, a polo membership proprietor who killed a young person in a DUI crash; Michael Dippolito, the husband of a girl who tried to pay an murderer to kill him however ended up hiring an undercover police officer; and Karyn Turk, a former Mrs. Florida convicted to stealing her dying mom’s social safety checks.

Days after the alleged bust up, Stewart confirmed off his dance strikes in a video shared to Instagram, simply two days after he underwent profitable knee surgical procedure.

The music icon defied his years as he placed on an brisk show in a throwback video shared on the eve of his birthday.

Dixon stated the incident began when Rod Stewart and son Sean Stewart (pictured collectively in October 2019) obtained aggressive after he instructed them to go away the check-in space of a personal occasion on New Yr’s Eve

He wrote: ‘Working towards strikes for my North American tour! Tickets on sale tomorrow.’ The tour begins on February 23.

It was his spouse Penny Lancaster, 48, who revealed he had surgical procedure on his left knee, alongside a candy image which was taken on a day later, whereas in hospital on his birthday.

He was nonetheless sporting a compression sock on his left foot, in addition to leggings, a dressing robe and a pair of soppy socks.

Penny, who wed the star in 2007, shared a throwback snap of the pair, captioned: ‘Love this man, from 55 to 75, joyful birthday darling. ‘dream team’.’