Rod Stewart faces lawsuit from US security guard who claims the 75-year-old singer assaulted him

Sir Rod Stewart faces being sued by a US safety guard who claims he was assaulted by the singer.

Jessie Dixon, 33, is alleged to be in discussions with legal professionals following a supposed New 12 months’s Eve conflict in a Florida resort.

The alleged incident occurred on December 31 at about 11pm at The Breakers Lodge in Palm Seashore.

It supposedly began when Sir Rod and his celebration had been denied entry to a non-public occasion at a youngsters’s space of the resort.

Mr Dixon has signed an affidavit of prosecution towards Sir Rod.

Sir Rod Stewart leaving The Ritz after celebrating his 75th birthday in type with spouse Penny Lancaster and mates

In the meantime, the singer’s son, Sean Stewart, has claimed Mr Dixon was ‘aggressive’ throughout the incident.

Police mentioned Sir Rod, 75, was caught on resort safety cameras as he allegedly punched Mr Dixon within the torso, whereas Mr Stewart, 39, was apparently seen pushing Mr Dixon backwards.

Sir Rod is to seem in courtroom subsequent month to face a cost of straightforward battery.

Nonetheless it emerged yesterday Mr Dixon was additionally pursuing a civil case for damages.

Lawyer Gawayne Kelly instructed The Scottish Solar on Sunday: ‘We’re going to come from a civil viewpoint. There is a felony case which we’re not concerned in.’

Rod Stewart is seen with followers on the Breakers Lodge on this Instagram photograph posted on Jan. 1, 2020, and captioned: #rodstewart#happynewyear #foreveryoung

The outside of Breakers Lodge., the positioning of the alleged New Years Eve fracas

Professor Michael Froomkin, from the College of Miami Faculty of Legislation, mentioned: ‘An incredible deal depends upon the precise damages.’

It comes after Sir Rod confirmed off his dance strikes in a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, simply two days after he underwent profitable knee surgical procedure.

The music icon, who turned 75 whereas in hospital on Friday, defied his years as he placed on an lively show in a throwback video shared on the eve of his birthday.

He wrote: ‘Working towards strikes for my North American tour! Tickets on sale tomorrow.’ The tour begins on February 23.

It was his spouse Penny Lancaster, 48, who revealed he had surgical procedure on his left knee, alongside a candy image which was taken on a day later, whereas in hospital on his birthday.

Occasion: The music icon, who turned 75 on Friday, defied his years as he placed on an lively show on the eve of his birthday forward of his north American tour

He was nonetheless carrying a compression sock on his left foot, in addition to leggings, a dressing robe and a pair of soppy socks.

Penny, who wed the star in 2007, shared a throwback snap of the pair, captioned: ‘Love this man, from 55 to 75, blissful birthday darling. ‘dream team’.’