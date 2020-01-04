Rod Stewart is charged with simple battery after ‘punching security guard’ on New Year’s Eve’ 

By Jose Lambiet For Dailymail.com and Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

Sir Rod Stewart allegedly punched a safety guard at a swanky Palm Seaside lodge throughout a mud up on New 12 months’s Eve.

In line with police paperwork obtained by DailyMail.com, Rod Stewart has been charged with easy battery following the incident that happened at The Breakers Lodge in Palm Seaside, Florida, on December 31 at about 11.09pm, involving each the singer and his son, Sean Stewart.

Lodge safety guard Jessie Dixon advised police that he was working at a personal occasion within the kids’s space of the lodge when he noticed ‘a gaggle of individuals’ close to the occasion’s check-in desk, making an attempt to get inside although they ‘have been unauthorized to take action,’ the report acknowledged.

A lodge safety guard claimed that Rod Stewart (proper) and son Sean Stewart (left) obtained aggressive after he advised them to depart the check-in space of a personal occasion on New 12 months’s Eve

Rod Stewart (heart) is seen right here with followers in an Instagram photograph taken on New 12 months’s Eve. The safety guard mentioned that Rod punched him and that Sean shoved him

The incident happened at The Breakers Lodge in Palm Seaside, Florida. Rod Stewart and his social gathering have been mentioned to have been making an attempt to get into a personal occasion that they weren’t invited to

‘The group started to get loud and trigger a scene’ and refused to depart when Dixon advised them to go away, the report mentioned.

Dixon then advised police man – later recognized as Rod Stewart’s son, Sean Stewart – ‘obtained “about nose to nose” distance’ from Dixon’s face.

When Dixon put ‘the again of his proper hand’ on Sean’s chest and advised him to ‘again up and create some house,’ he allegedly shoved Dixon backwards.

Then, Rod Stewart ‘stepped towards him and threw a punch, putting Dixon in his left ribcage space,’ in accordance with the police report.

Police mentioned that they then went to talk with Rod, who advised them that they have been making an attempt to get the youngsters of their group into the occasion.

Rod Stewart is pictured right here in an Instagram submit with a fan on the Breakers Lodge on January three

Police mentioned there may be sufficient proof to cost Rod Stewart (left, with Sean, proper) with easy battery and he’s due in court docket on February 5

However, after being denied entry to the occasion, Stewart supposedly advised police that ‘Dixon turned argumentative together with his household, which in flip precipitated them to turn out to be agitated,’ the police report mentioned.

Rod ‘apologized for his conduct within the incident,’ police famous.

The in all probability trigger affidavit notes that Dixon needs to go ahead with prosecuting each Sean and Rod Stewart for battery. Police mentioned that there’s sufficient proof to warrant charging Rod with easy battery.

Rod is due in court docket on February 5.