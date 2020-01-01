Rod Stewart rings in New Year with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his children

When you’ve struggled to collect collectively your loved ones over Christmas, spare a thought for Sir Rod Stewart.

The singer, who has eight youngsters with 5 completely different girls, managed to steer six of his offspring to affix him for a New Yr’s celebration.

Reclining on the ground in entrance of the Christmas tree, Sir Rod, 74, clasps the leg of his spouse, former mannequin and Free Girls panellist Penny Lancaster, 48.

Considered one of their sons, Alastair, 14, stands on her left, whereas Aiden, eight, lies subsequent to Daddy.

Wanna speak about it? Sir Rod will get into the festive spirit with a comedy turkey headpiece

To Alastair’s left is Ruby, 32, whose mom is Sir Rod’s mannequin ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg.

Liam, 25, whose mom is Sir Rod’s second spouse, the mannequin Rachel Hunter, is on Ruby’s left.

Sean, 39, whose mom is actress Alana Stewart, Sir Rod’s first spouse, is on the sting of the group.

The was shared by Alana’s daughter Kimberly (seen on the far proper), 40, whose eight-year-old daughter, Delilah, can be pictured.

Kimberly’s boyfriend, movie producer Jesse Shapira, makes up the group.

Two of the singer’s exes – Rachel Hunter (second spouse) and Alana Stewart (first spouse) – are pictured in Los Angeles in September final 12 months

Sir Rod’s ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg with their daughter, Ruby, in London in 2005

Now that is a High quality St outfit, Liz!

High quality Road confectionery has been consumed in huge portions over the festive interval, however for Elizabeth Hurley it apparently serves as inspiration for her outfits.

The actress and mannequin turned up for a New Yr’s bash in a blonde wig and plunging metallic mini-dress that left fellow party-goers questioning if she had gone because the hazelnut choc alternative.

Not that super-slim Liz, 54, has been scoffing them herself. She avoids sweets, in addition to bread, pasta, cheese and crisps…

Taking pictures scenes for the brand new sequence of ITV detective drama Vera at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium made its dog-loving star, Brenda Blethyn (above), very pleased

‘It was lovely seeing the greyhounds,’ she stated. ‘Jack [a cockapoo] is the first dog I’ve had and I can’t think about how I’ve obtained to the age I’m with out ever having one.

‘Although I’m not the most effective coach, I did take him to classes once we first obtained him.

‘He obtained his silver certificates for good behaviour and obedience. However he ate it.’

Theresa Might memorably claimed the ‘naughtiest’ factor she had executed was run by fields of wheat.

Now, her fellow former Tory chief Sir Iain Duncan Smith has his personal confession.

He was as soon as pushed at 100mph — though he was within the again seat on the time.

‘It was in the late Fifties when there were no speed limits on the M1,’ he tells me.

‘My siblings and I have been determined for Dad to “do a ton”, so when the speedometer hit 100mph us youngsters within the again all cheered our heads off.

‘Fortunately, Dad was a former RAF fighter pilot and had probably the most improbable reactions.’

Bare fact: Mary actually is a historical past buff

Dame Mary Beard, who’s needed to put up with unkind remarks about her look through the years, says all of us want to beat our insecurities about our our bodies.

Because of current a BBC2 sequence referred to as Shock Of The Nude, the historian tells me: ‘We get anxious about which bits we should always see and the place we should always see them.

‘Our relationship to nude paintings is difficult because we’re all the time evaluating and there’s nobody set method on how our physique elements ought to look.’

The Cambridge classicist provides: ‘It additionally raises the query: “What is the difference between art and porn — is it always soft porn?”’