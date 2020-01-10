Rod Stewart shows off his dance moves as he celebrates 75th birthday with wife Penny Lancaster, 48

Rod Stewart confirmed off his dance strikes in a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, simply two days after he underwent profitable knee surgical procedure.

The music icon, who turned 75 on Friday, defied his years as he placed on an lively show on the eve of his birthday. It is not recognized if it is a throwback video, however Rod appeared to indicate it was new.

He wrote: ‘Practising strikes for my North American tour! Tickets on sale tomorrow.’

Scroll down for video

Dance: Rod Stewart confirmed off his dance strikes in a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, as he faces a battery cost for punching a safety guard on New Yr’s Eve

Lavish: Rod was handled to a lavish cake and afternoon tea on his birthday by spouse Penny – who revealed he had undergone knee alternative surgical procedure on Tuesday

Within the video, the Purses and Gladrags singer donned a yellow shirt, powder blue denims, trainers and a denim jacket which he filmed to advertise his upcoming North American tour as he moved with ease.

And it was his spouse Penny Lancaster, 48, who revealed he had knee surgical procedure, alongside a candy image.

The gorgeous blonde, who wed the star in 2007, shared a throwback snap of the pair, captioned: ‘Love this man, from 55 to 75, completely satisfied birthday darling. ‘dream team’.’

Penny handled Rod to a lavish birthday cake and afternoon tea for his birthday – and revealed the star had undergone knee alternative surgical procedure on Tuesday.

She mentioned: ‘Roddy is doing remarkably nicely after his knee alternative surgical procedure on Tuesday (so nicely that the naughty boy retains making an attempt to stroll with out his crutches).

‘Fortunately he’s being discharged in the present day to have a good time his 75th tonight and residential this weekend to see the boys play soccer!’

Even that day, he gave the impression to be on his ft and strolling, regardless of the process going down.

Get together: The music icon, who turned 75 on Friday, defied his years as he placed on an lively show on the eve of his birthday

The Celtic fan has beforehand revealed his knee had ‘packed up’ after years of enjoying soccer.

Sir Rod rang in his milestone birthday with former Faces bandmate and Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wooden, 72.

The star shared a collection of raucous snaps of the pair partying, with Ronnie embracing a delighted Rod, who flashed some chest in an unbuttoned shirt paired with medallions.

The pair loved a Faces reunion as they have been joined by former drummer Kenney Jones.

Energetic: The Purses and Gladrags singer donned a yellow shirt, powder blue denims, trainers and a denim jacket for his video, filmed to advertise his upcoming North American tour

Strikes: The singer did a leg kick as he filmed the clip for his US tour

Ronnie wrote: ‘Pleased Birthday Roderick @sirrodstewart and right here’s to many extra! With Kenney @kenneyjonesdrums #Faces #noses’.

This comes little over per week since Rod was charged with battery after he allegedly punched a safety guard at a swanky Palm Seaside resort on New Yr’s Eve after he and his occasion have been denied entry to a personal occasion there.

In accordance with police paperwork obtained by DailyMail.com, Rod Stewart has been charged with easy battery – a misdemeanor – following the incident that came about at The Breakers in Palm Seaside, Florida, on December 31 at about 11.09pm.

Each the singer and his son, Sean Stewart, 39, have been named within the incident.

Dance: The star appeared completely satisfied as he pointed on the digital camera to complete the video

Resort safety guard Jessie Dixon, 33, instructed police that he was working at a personal occasion within the kids’s space of the resort that night time when he noticed ‘a bunch of individuals’ close to the check-in desk

They have been making an attempt to get into the occasion, despite the fact that they ‘have been unauthorized to take action,’ based on the police report.

‘The group started to get loud and trigger a scene’ and refused to depart when Dixon instructed them to go, the report mentioned.

Dixon then instructed police man – later recognized as Rod Stewart’s son, Sean Stewart – ‘acquired “about nose to nose” distance’ from Dixon’s face.

When Dixon put ‘the again of his proper hand’ on Sean’s chest and instructed him to ‘again up and create some area,’ Sean allegedly shoved Dixon backwards.

Then, Rod Stewart ‘stepped towards him and threw a punch, putting Dixon in his left ribcage space,’ based on the police report.

Cherished you: On Friday, Rod’s spouse Penny Lancaster, 48, who wed the star in 2007, shared a throwback snap of the pair, captioned: ‘Love this man, from 55 to 75, completely satisfied birthday darling. ‘dream team’ (pictured 2002)

Police mentioned that they then went to talk with Rod, who instructed them that they have been making an attempt to get the youngsters of their group into the occasion.

However, after being denied entry to the occasion, Rod instructed police that ‘Dixon grew to become argumentative together with his household, which in flip precipitated them to change into agitated,’ the police report mentioned.

Rod ‘apologized for his habits within the incident,’ police famous.

Police then spoke with two resort workers who have been additionally working on the personal occasion. They signed sworn witness statements confirming that Sean had pushed Dixon and that they noticed Rod punch Dixon.

The Breakers video digital camera footage was additionally reviewed by police.

Reunited: Rod rang in his milestone birthday with former Faces bandmate and Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wooden, 72

The footage confirmed that Sean and Rod have been ‘the first aggressors,’ based on the report.

Police mentioned the footage confirmed that Sean ‘forcefully pushed Dixon backward a couple of ft’ and that after the safety guard ‘regained his footing and stepped again’ towards Sean, Rod ‘stepped ahead and struck Dixon’s chest with a closed fist.’

The possible trigger affidavit notes that Dixon needs to go ahead with prosecuting each Sean and Rod Stewart for battery.

Between the sworn witness statements and the video footage, police mentioned that there’s sufficient proof to warrant charging Rod with one depend of straightforward battery.

It is unclear if Sean can even face costs, though the arrest/discover to look documentation lists him as a co-defendant.

Faces reunion: Ronnie wrote: ‘Pleased Birthday Roderick @sirrodstewart and right here’s to many extra! With Kenney @kenneyjonesdrums #Faces #noses’

Sure! The star shared a collection of raucous snaps of the pair partying, with Ronnie embracing a delighted Rod, who flashed some chest in an unbuttoned shirt paired with medallions

Rod was issued with a discover to look on the Palm Seaside County Felony Justice Advanced on February 5.

Sean was charged with illegal entry right into a restricted space and launched the following day after posting bail.

The daddy-and-son combating duo might face a yr in jail, the identical time on probation or a £760 high quality if discovered responsible of battery at a listening to in Palm Seaside in February.

Although Mr Dixon declined to touch upon its accuracy, a police report signifies that he is planning to prosecute.

Sean has blamed ‘aggressive’ bouncer Dixon who provoked him for beginning the scrap that broke out between the guard and his dad.

Charged: This comes little over per week since Rod was charged with battery after he allegedly punched a safety guard at a swanky Palm Seaside resort on New Yr’s Eve after he and his occasion have been denied entry to a personal occasion there (above with son Sean Stewart)

Sean alleges that safety employees Dixon was performing aggressively when Rod jumped in for his son and struck the guard within the chest.

He mentioned that he and the operative squared up to one another on the James Bond-themed occasion at The Breakers Resort in Palm Seaside, Florida and that he was ‘sticking up’ for his household.

Sir Rod, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame in 1994, mentioned that it was Mr Dixon who riled up the state of affairs.

Declare: The incident came about at The Breakers Resort in Palm Seaside, Florida. Rod Stewart and his occasion have been mentioned to have been making an attempt to get into a personal occasion that they weren’t invited to

Sean, who has been in bother with the regulation earlier than, mentioned the ‘fact will prevail’.

Rod has been in scorching water with the police earlier than – within the 1960s, he was arrested 3 times whereas taking part in sit-ins in London whereas supporting the Marketing campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

Sean has a earlier arrest document, as nicely.

In September 2002, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to go to drug rehab after pleading no contest to attacking a person outdoors a restaurant in Malibu. Then, in 2010, he was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

And, in February 2015, Sean was arrested at Miami Worldwide Airport. Police mentioned he jumped onto a baggage carousel after seeing his bag and driving round on the conveyor belt, based on Native 10.